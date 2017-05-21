Manchester City travel to Watford on the final day of the season as the Citizens look to salvage what has been a vastly disappointing Premier League campaign by securing Champions League football.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD. Highlights of the game will be on BBC MOTD from 10:30pm BST on BBC One.

Overview

Watford have a host of injuries to worry about in the game and could be without the services of up to six central defenders, with new absentees Adrian Mariappa, struggling with a knee problem and Miguel Britos, also down with a calf problem facing late fitness tests. Sebastian Prodl has to see out a suspension while Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart and Younes Kaboul are all unavailable for the game through injury.

Watford are going through a very poor run of form, having lost five games on the bounce. They have scored only four goals in their last seven league games, three of which came in the 4-3 loss to Chelsea last weekend. The Hornets also have a wretched record against the current top four, losing all their seven matches this season, conceding 23 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Manchester City can field a full strength side with captain Vincent Kompany set to return to the side despite being substituted in their 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion. John Stones has also managed to recover from a groin strain and is in line to replace Nicolas Otamendi in the centre of defense.

A win here for Pep Guardiola's side will see them qualify for the Champions League next season, a minimum requirement for Guardiola after he failed to progress further in Europe or properly challenge for the Premier League title this season. This is also the first time in the Spaniard's managerial career that he has failed to finish in the top two, having won six titles in the period.

What Managers Say

Walter Mazzarri: "I would like to thank the main characters of this season - the players and the fans.. Our fans have always been extraordinary with their participation and with their fantastic passion for the whole season. Also I thank the players, who have always given 200 per cent of what they had, always going further and pushing their limits." (via BBC)

Pep Guardiola:"We still have 95, 96 minutes to fight to do one thing that's so important for the club and the future. It's a crucial game for us. It's a final, an absolute final. Of course, it's in our hands. It depends on us. We just look at what we have to do, win the game. Watford were one team during the season we had a good result against at home. We travel to London for that. "Every game has pressure. Every game we play for everything, but it's in our hands. It doesn't depend on Arsenal or Liverpool. It depends on us. We have to go there and win the game." (via Observer)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Watford win: 11

11 Draw: 11/2

11/2 Manchester City win: 2/9

Team News

Watford

Possible XI: Gomes; Janmaat, Mariappa, Holebas Zuniga, Cleverley, Doucoure, Capoue, Amrabat, Niang, Okaka.

Manchester City

Possible XI: Caballero, Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov, Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Jesus, Aguero.