Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Wayne Burnett as the club's new Under-23s coach. The former Dagenham and Redbridge boss succeeds Ugo Ehiogu, who tragically died in April aged just 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest at Spurs' Enfield training centre.

Burnett replaced the long-serving John Still at Dagenham on an initial interim basis in 2013 and was subsequently named as permanent manager on a two-year deal. Following a pair of safe mid-table finishes, he was relieved of his duties in December 2015 after a disastrous run of just one win in 16 games that left the club rooted to the bottom of the Football League.

The 45-year-old previously managed Fisher Athletic on two separate occasions and also took the reins at Dulwich Hamlet and Grays Athletic before joining the Daggers as Still's assistant in 2009 after the departure of Robbie Garvey.

He represented the likes of Leyton Orient, Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town and Grimsby Town during a 15-year playing career as a midfielder that ended in 2004.

Since January 2016, Burnett had been working as a National Coach Developer (NCD) for the Football Association (FA).

"Wayne brings experience and a fantastic set of attributes to the academy," Tottenham head of coaching and player development, John McDermott, told the club's official website. "He's a former player, league manager and youth coach at a variety of levels, most latterly as a coach with the Football Association.

"I'm sure he will enhance our existing coaching programme and contribute hugely to the continuation of players graduating through the latter stage of their academy life into senior professional football."

Burnett was not the only backroom addition confirmed by Tottenham on Thursday (29 June), with Perry Suckling also reappointed as an academy coach. The former Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Watford goalkeeper initially left White Hart Lane in 2015 after being named by Les Ferdinand as academy manager at Queens Park Rangers.

"I'm delighted also that Perry is returning to us and he brings vast experience and knowledge of youth football that can only help the players and staff around him," McDermott added.

"He has an extensive knowledge of how we work and was fundamental in bringing a lot of successful graduates through the academy here. He knows what 'good' looks like and we looking forward to working with him again."

Former Spurs midfielder Scott Parker is also believed to have held discussions with Tottenham over a possible academy coaching position after ending his playing career on Wednesday.