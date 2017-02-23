The agent of Wayne Rooney is in China to discuss the terms of a potential transfer for the Manchester United captain to the Chinese Super League, according to reports.

The Daily Mail says Paul Stretford is holding talks with Beijing Guoan, Tianjian Quanjian and Jiangsu Suning, who are all interested in signing Rooney before the Chinese transfer window shuts on 28 February.

However, United sources told the paper that they do not expect a deal to be completed by the end of the month and that the England forward is more likely to exit the club in the summer.

Rooney is understood to want to see out the remainder of his United contract, which runs until the summer of 2019, but the lack of playing time under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford has forced him to assess his options.

Mourinho refused to confirm if Rooney would still be at the club beyond the end of the month at a press conference on 21 February.

"You have to ask him," the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Of course I can't guarantee [he will be here]. I can't guarantee that I'm here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season?

"I would never push – or try to push – a legend of this club to another destiny," Mourinho added.

"So you have to ask him if he sees himself staying in the club for the rest of his career or if he sees himself moving.

"It is not a question for me because I am happy to have him. I don't want him to leave."

The BBC reported that Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Quanjian are the clubs most likely to sign Rooney, with sources close to Beijing Guoan telling the broadcaster that they are not interested in signing the England striker.