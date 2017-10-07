The party girl who Wayne Rooney was with when he was caught drink driving – leading to speculations about the future of his marriage – has been slapped down by one of Rooney's best mates.

Gary Neville, who played with Rooney for Manchester United and England, has banned office worker Laura Simpson from his new nightclub Mahiki Manchester.

Simpson, 29, has been keen to capitalise on her drunken adventure with the nation's record goal scorer, appearing on television to discuss the night he was pulled over while driving her home in her car after they met in a bar.

But any hopes she had of rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities like David Beckham at Neville's VIP Mahiki club in Manchester have been dashed.

"Laura's name is on the banned list at Mahiki Manchester - she's practically the only person who's not allowed in," an insider told The Sun.

Neville, 42, is a famously loyal man, giving his entire playing career to Manchester United where he won several major trophies alongside Rooney, who may be heading for a £70m divorce after being arrested alongside Simpson in the small hours.

Neville might not be able to do anything to save his ex-teammate's marriage but he is apparently determined to make sure Simpson doesn't reap the rewards of her minor celebrity following the incident.

The source said: "It's orders from high up not to let her into the bar." Mahiki Manchester is a collaboration between Neville's Gary's GG Hospitality firm and the club's London founder Piers Adam.

It is already pulling in the A-listers from Manchester and beyond, including super-rich footballers who play for the city's two biggest clubs.

Simpson, who famously loves to party, has taken the the rejection badly according to the source, who said: "She's furious about it - she wanted to go as it's only just opened, but now she'll never get the chance."

Meanwhile, Rooney has begun his 100 hours community service - painting park benches - after pleading guilty to being at the wheel of Simpson's car whilst three times over the limit.

His wife Coleen was in Majorca at the time, pregnant with their third child. It is not the first time the couple's relationship has been on the rocks but friends are rooting for them to patch it back together.

Rooney has retired from England duties but still plays professional football for his boyhood club Everton. After a promising start to the season, the club have fallen into a dire run of form following Rooney's arrest.