WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has heaped praise on Deontay Wilder after his first-round knockout win over Bermane Stiverne.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title after knocking down Stiverne three times before the referee called an end to the contest on Saturday (4 November) in New York.

Almost seeming casual during the bout, the "Bronze Bomber" struck Stiverne with some jabs before knocking him down to the ropes and telling him to get back up.

The American then dropped Stiverne once again before aggressively approaching the Haitian-Canadian and finally knocking him out cold with just a second left in the first round.

The finish meant Wilder (39-0 record) had knocked out every single opponent that he has faced in his professional career as Sulaiman was very pleased with his display, even going on to say that he was reminded of three former heavyweight champions.

"What a statement by our proud WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder! While a few choose to criticize and question Stiverne, I praise Wilder – athletic, strong and fast," Sulaiman said, as quoted on BoxingScene.

"I have not seen a heavyweight throw the jab with such sharpness and precision since Larry Holmes. Stiverne was timing the jab and was moving his head very well waiting for the right moment to counter, then came the bomb, a right hand which connected right on the chin through Stiverne's gloves, and down he went.

"Wilder stood on top of him, screaming 'Get up,' which made me remember Muhammad Ali, but Wilder screamed with such fury and anxiety, it was no show – it was real.

"Stiverne got up and was dropped again and again. A first-round knockout, just like the good old times of Mike Tyson. So, this past Saturday night I saw three elements from legendary Hall of Famers Ali, Holmes, and Tyson – all in one – and the heavyweight division is back."

Wilder proceeded to call out WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for a title unification fight with the Briton having responded shortly afterwards.

Sulaiman says the WBC will do whatever they can to help make the heavyweight clash a reality, adding that everyone wants to see it happen.

"Everything is set for Wilder vs. Joshua. Wilder told me specifically that he wants Joshua next, and he asked the WBC to do whatever it takes to support the making of this fight," Suleiman added.

"Now it is up to the promoters, managers, and TV corporations to make it happen. Both fighters want it, the world wants it, and boxing needs it."