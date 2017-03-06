The Queen's Sapphire Jubilee should be marked with a public holiday this summer, according to MPs. Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 65 years as monarch in 2017.

Conservative Andrew Rosindell will bring a bill into the House of Commons on Tuesday to ensure that a day in June will be set aside for street parties toasting her majesty – the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee.

If the bill is made law it will guarantee a day of celebrations across the UK, its crown dependencies and all overseas territories.

Romford MP Rosindell told the Press Association: "I have personally spoken to Theresa May about the idea and she was certainly positive in her approach to this.

"I hope the Government will put some ideas to Her Majesty for her agreement and hopefully in June have a celebration."

The Queen has been on the throne since 1952. Her 2012 Diamond Jubilee was a major event with mini festivals held up and down the country as well as a major concert in St James' Park.

Rosindell said: "It's almost certainly going to be a very long time before any monarch gets anywhere near 65 years.

"It's the first time we've had any Sapphire Jubilee and if we let this go by and don't have some sort of national day of celebration, it'll be a missed opportunity.

"It's also for the young people – I remember the Silver Jubilee as a kid and learnt how important these national occasions are."

Queen Elizabeth II is believed to have fully recovered from an illness that plagued her over the Christmas 2016 period. Her absence from a series of public engagements even spawned online rumours that the British monarch was dead.