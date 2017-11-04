US President Donald Trump revived one of his old jibes against Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren referring to her as "Pocahontas" in a tweet and Twitter is viciously ripping into him for it. Trump has frequently used the racist term during the campaign last year in reference to her self-proclaimed Native American background.

"Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept", the president tweeted on Friday (3 November).

Warren has claimed Cherokee and Delaware Indian heritage, but has not provided documentation of her Native American ancestry to prove it.

On the campaign trail last year, Trump called Warren a "racist" and "total fraud" and accused her of lying about her heritage to advance her political career. He later said he regretted calling Warren by the name saying it is a "tremendous insult to Pocahontas".

"I do regret calling her Pocahontas, because I think it's a tremendous insult to Pocahontas," Trump said in an interview with Fox News in June 2016. "So to Pocahontas, I would like to apologise to you."

His latest jab also happens to come just days after he declared November as Native American Heritage Month to "honour and celebrate the first Americans and recognise their contributions and sacrifices".

Following his latest derogatory tweet, Warren swiftly hit back saying his posts would not stop or distract from the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump's team and the Kremlin.

Earlier this week, special counsel Robert Mueller's first charges were filed against Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort, associate Richard Gates and former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos. On Monday, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russians during the election regarding thousands of emails that allegedly contained "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

"I understand your desperation to change the subject, @realDonaldTrump," Warren wrote in a series of tweets. "Your campaign [manager] was just indicted for conspiracy against the US. You may think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won't stop Mueller's investigation or keep your people out of jail.

"The DNC shouldn't play favourites. But that's a whole lot different from illegally conspiring with Russia. The FBI knows the difference. Slurs, lies & trash talk won't stop the FBI from doing its job. This isn't a dictatorship. It's our democracy. And it's stronger than you."

Twitter immediately slammed the president over his latest racist remarks with many calling him a "bigot" and reporting the post on Twitter for racism.

"Native Americans have repeatedly told you directly they find your use of This name racist. I'm reporting this tweet," actress Patricia Arquette tweeted. "I'm reporting this tweet."

"3 days after Trump proclaimed November as National Native American Heritage Month, he kicks it off with a racist slur," one Twitter user said. A second added: "How many respectable organizations would allow a senior in management to publicly call employees: liddle', crazy, Pocahontas, or losers?"

Another person tweeted: "Just when it seems he's at his worst, he goes lower. He's mentally ill and unhinged."