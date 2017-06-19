Pop star Miley Cyrus got involved in a heated exchange with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana over their varied political views. The feud began after the songstress seemingly slammed the designers for dressing First lady Melania Trump – an issue which has been the source of conflict ever since Donald Trump assumed office.

However, not the one to keep it low, the fashion empire's spearheads retaliated immediately with a sarcastic message reading "boycott dolce gabbana".

"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!" designer Stefano Gabbana wrote on behalf of their brand on Instagram responding to Cyrus' recent criticism.

"We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana" the 54-year-old fashion pundit added.

His blunt post was in response to the Malibu hitmaker's dissing comments against D&G over their political views. In a wordy Instagram message, Cyrus first congratulated her brother Braison on his first runway experience for Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Milan.

However, the 24-year-old, who has been vocal about her dislike for President Trump amongst other celebs, ended her post by throwing shade at the fashion house and the First Lady.

"Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing," he said adding, " I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always."

But on a final note, Cyrus aired her political views dissing the Italian fashion duo. "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!" she wrote.

The Italian fashion house had sparked backlash in the recent past for working with the first lady. They had even attracted criticism earlier from celebs and A-listers for their stand against same-sex parenting and IVF.

"We oppose gay adoptions," they had told Panorama magazine. "The only family is the traditional one."