Fitness model Sarah Stage, who is famously known as the "six-pack mom", has given birth to her second son, named Logan Alexander, with husband Kris Jason.

The California-based model, who turned heads by flaunting her toned physique throughout her pregnancy, welcomed Logan via C-section on Monday (October 16). The newborn weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measures 19in.

"We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family," the couple said in a statement released to E News! "Sarah, husband Kris and baby Logan are resting."

Stage's first son James Hunter, 2, is also with the family.

"Sarah delivered Logan this afternoon and is resting with new baby per the Doctors orders. Her toddler James is with family, has met his baby brother and the family is very excited," the statement continued. "Sarah and family thanks everyone for their overwhelming amount of support, and promises everyone will get to see baby Logan soon."

Stage was body-shamed by trolls for having a six-pack belly throughout her second pregnancy. However, haters were not able to dampen her spirits as she kept posting workout videos and photos flaunting her toned physique.

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Stage clapped back at haters who lashed out at her for working out while being pregnant. She said that "it feels great to prove ignorant people wrong" about why women can't be pregnant and still exercising on a regular basis to have a healthy body.

"Our bodies are truly incredible & I feel blessed to be able to grow another healthy baby inside of me! I choose to stay positive & I represent anyone who has dealt with doubters, trolls & bullies," she wrote next to a video of herself working out.

She added, "It feels great to prove ignorant people wrong & even better to know that all you have to do is believe in yourself and trust your own instincts With that being said, I hope you have a great day!"