Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says there is "nothing new" to report regarding his side's pursuit of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and is instead focusing on Saturday's (20 January) clash against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sanchez has reportedly agreed terms over a deal that will see him arrive at Old Trafford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan join the Gunners, but there are still a few loose ends left to tie up before the Chilean's transfer can be made official. Mkhitaryan's move to the Emirates Stadium will only materialise if the deal can be agreed with his agent Mino Raiola, according to the BBC.

United were hoping to seal the signing of Sanchez in time for him to be involved against Burnley, who were denied a famous win at Old Trafford on Boxing Day by Jesse Lingard, but in his press conference on Friday Mourinho stressed that the 29-year-old is still an Arsenal player, though he has surely now played his last match for Arsene Wenger's side.

The Portuguese may have to wait a few more days before Sanchez is unveiled as a United player, but he confirmed that Mkhitaryan, who has endured a frosty relationship with the Red Devils boss since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, will play no part against Burnley despite being fit and available for selection.

"Nothing new [on Sanchez]," Mourinho said, per the Mirror. "I think clearly everybody knows that we are there and especially when the Arsenal manager speaks so clearly like he did, there is no point in trying to hide or deny.

"But not done at all, so in this moment Mkhitaryan is our player, Sanchez an Arsenal player and with a match tomorrow I want to switch off and focus on the most important thing, which is the match."

"[Mkhitaryan is] not selected [for Burnley]. But he's in very good condition, training really well and in a good condition like the others.

"Sometimes people think transfers involve a lot the managers in the negotiations. I think it depends on the profile of the club and the way we establish our jobs. In my case when it goes to the table of negotiations I like to be out, I am out and I will just calmly waiting for news, no more than that.

"I will speak with you if one day we sign him, I can speak with you about him and what he can bring to our team.

"He's an Arsenal player, he's not my player, there's no point in me speaking about something that may or may not happen. My involvement in the situation is just to say the reasons why I would like to have the player and no more than that. I'm out."

Mkhitaryan will play no part against Burnley this week, but Mourinho has no other selection worries ahead of the meeting with Sean Dyche's side. The only fresh fitness issue concerns utility player Daley Blind, who suffered a knock during training.

"Nothing new to report," Mourinho said, per MUTV. "Just a little problem with Daley in training today. It is an injury but nothing really important. Apart from that, Eric and Zlatan are still recovering. Everyone else is fit and good."

Away from the ongoing speculation surrounding Sanchez and Mkhitaryan, Mourinho turned attentions towards his own future and claimed he is in no rush to pen fresh terms at Old Trafford.

Mourinho's current contract with United expires at the end of next season, a timeframe that he believes gives both him and the club's hierarchy plenty of time to negotiate and assess their options.

"My contract ends July 2019, so plenty of time to speak. I know that the club is happy and the owners, the board are happy," Mourinho said.

"They know I'm happy and when that's the case, when one day we decide to do something, we'll do it easily, but plenty of time."