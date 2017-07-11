Frontman of Radiohead Thom Yorke has once again defended his band's upcoming show in Tel Aviv against a growing group of musicians and artists calling for the band to boycott Israel.

The film director Ken Loach is the latest high profile figure calling on the Oxford band to cancel the show on 19 July in solidarity with the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for a cultural boycott of Israel in light of the Palestinians' claims.

Roach had written in the Independent: "Radiohead are important to a lot of people around the world, not just because they are accomplished and very distinguished musicians, but also because they are perceived to be a progressive political band.

"None of us want to see them make the mistake of appearing to endorse or cover up Israeli oppression. If they go to Tel Aviv, they may never live it down."

But Yorke hit back on Twitter in a post which said that playing in a country "isn't the same as endorsing its government".

"We've played in Israel for over 20 years through a succession of governments, some more liberal than others. As we have in America. We don't endorse [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu any more than Trump, but we still play in America," Yorke said.

He described how music was about "crossing borders not building them".

A groundswell of opposition to Radiohead's upcoming show has been growing, and in April an Artists for Palestine UK petition urged the band to cancel, which included figures such as Roger Waters and Desmond Tutu.

Yorke has faced criticism from Glasgow's Palestine Action group for reportedly swearing at protesters at the TRNSMT festival on Friday (7 July).

With banners in the crowd urging Radiohead to not go ahead with the Israel gig, he muttered under his breath into a microphone "Some f**cking people..."