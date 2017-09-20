John Kelly has a reputation of being a 'no-nonsense' guy, so we presume it must be challenging working as the White House chief of staff in the Trump administration. On 19 September, the former US Secretary of Homeland Security looked especially stressed as he accompanied President Donald Trump for the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump gave a charged speech in which he threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" while referring once again to the country's leader Kim Jong-un as "rocket man" for his numerous missile launches. He also spoke of the Iran nuclear deal as an "embarrassment" for the US and claimed that some parts of the world "are going to hell".

As the Potus began speaking of international relations, Kelly was spotted in the audience, looking less than pleased (probably since he knew what was coming up). He was captured on camera, covering his face with his hand and later looking almost distraught as he stared at the floor.

The internet immediately turned the photos into the exact representation of the public's feelings regarding the Trump administration. "This photo of John Kelly face-palming during Trump's warmongering UN speech means we are all doomed," one Twitter user commented while another pointed out that his reactions "speak for the world".

Despite what the chief of staff's face probably portrayed, Trump's remarks did garner praise from one other international leader.

"In over 30 years in my experience with the UN, I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. "President Trump spoke the truth about the great dangers facing our world and issued a powerful call to confront them in order to ensure the future of humanity."

This is not the first time Kelly has been captured on camera reacting to Trump's comments. Following the violence in Charlottesville in August, Trump gave a press conference in New York, during which the former Marine Corps general was seen with his head bowed low and arms crossed.

The photo immediately went viral and with people suggesting that Kelly was not very happy to be part of the current administration.