Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims Premier League rivals Liverpool are "luckier" than the Red Devils as they have additional days to prepare for the next league tie against Newcastle United.

The 20-time English champions and the Merseyside club were in Moscow for the midweek Champions League fixtures against CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow respectively. Liverpool were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on 26 September, while United registered a comfortable 4-1 win the next day.

Mourinho's side host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, while Jurgen Klopp's men travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle on Sunday. The Portuguese tactician believes the Reds have an advantage over United for the league fixtures before the international break.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager slammed his players for "PlayStation football" against Basel. Mourinho made comments on Liverpool when asked if he saw his players being relaxed on the pitch against CSKA.

"We have a game on Saturday. Liverpool are luckier than us, they play Tuesday and Sunday, we have to play on Wednesday and on Saturday at 3pm. So I think it's normal, a little bit of relaxation," Mourinho explained, as quoted by United's official website.

Romelu Lukaku's brace sandwiched between Anthony Martial's penalty early in the game saw United take full control of the game. Mourinho was delighted with his side's performance against CSKA in the first away Champions League tie of the season.

"I think we made it look easy. We started so strongly, I think we surprised them with our attitude and we were really strong. We killed the game. They didn't look as good as they are, but I think because of us," United manager said.