Kylian Mbappe has addressed the uncertainty surrounding his future at AS Monaco amid interest from a number of clubs across Europe, mainly Real Madrid and Arsenal.

The 18-year-old forward burst onto the scene with the Principality club this season and played a key role in their first Ligue 1 triumph in 20 years and their run to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Mbappe scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 games in all competitions and his performances have attracted interest from top clubs across the continent.

Real and Arsenal have had world-record bids turned down for the forward, while Premier League outfits Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have registered an interest in signing the forward. Mbappe has made it clear that his sporting interest will come ahead of remuneration when he chooses his next destination, while the Monaco hierarchy has also indicated that they will not stand in the player's way if he chooses to find pastures new this summer.

The interest in the Monaco striker is certain to have peaked after he starred for France during their friendly 3-2 win over England on Tuesday (13 June). Speaking to reporters, the striker confirmed that he along with his family will decide the next course of action, but admitted that his current employers will also have a say as he is contracted to them until the summer of 2019.

The striker also addressed the Spanish capital club's interest in taking him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Real are said to be leading the race to sign Mbappe and their chances were boosted when he admitted earlier that winning the Champions League is his ultimate dream.

"We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen," Mbappe said, as quoted by Goal.

"We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I'm under contract with a club, I'm not free. We'll see what's happening.

"Real Madrid? They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14," the Monaco forward added with regards to the interest from the 12-time Champions League winners.