Liam Payne has opened up about his relationship with Zayn Malik, who left One Direction in 2015 to pursue a solo music career. Since the PillowTalk singer's departure, the boy band is on an extended hiatus, with the remaining bandmates following his lead.

The Strip That Down singer has told the Daily Star that he has not spoken to his former bandmate in a while but is proud to see him doing his own thing.

"I saw him opening that briefcase for Dusk Till Dawn but he didn't give me a tip off about the single," the 24-year-old singer said. "I haven't spoken to Zayn in a while, he's off doing his thing and more power to him. I think it is great, more power to him."

He also said that he will support his bandmates in their endeavours.

"I was looking around at all the different things that everyone is doing," Cheryl Tweedy's partner Payne continued. "People thought this was a little chill period for us, but bang, we are all off doing our own thing."

"I think it is great for the band that everyone is happy and doing great stuff," he said. "You don't want your mate putting out shoddy stuff."

Payne admitted that even though he wanted to come out on top, the competition between the bandmates was just for fun.

"There is definitely an edge of competition in there," he said. "We are all lads and we love to compete. We have to find our own way but it is beautiful that everyone is doing that."

Following in the footsteps of Malik and Payne, Niall Horan is set to release his debut solo album in October.

"The album will be out in October," the Irish crooner said at his London gig. "I have been working on it since March 2016."

"It has been a year and a half in the making and it is finally time for people to hear it," he said. "All the long hours in the studio make it worthwhile when you get to do live shows."