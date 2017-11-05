As Selena Quintanilla was finally honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the late Tejano music legend's mother Marcella opened up about her daughter's legacy.

On Friday, 3 November, when the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer was conferred with the posthumous star, around 4,500 fans were present to witness the event at Vine Street, Hollywood. And along with them were Selena's parents, sister Suzette – who accepted the star on her behalf, brother AB and Chris Perez, who was married to the singer until her death.

Speaking at the occasion, Selena's mother thanked the massive crowd, which had turned up for the ceremony and even spoke about her daughter, who was shot dead in 1995 at the age of 23.

"I just want to thank the fans for loving her so much," Marcella told ET Online, adding, "We miss her. I'm very proud of her."

Selena's inclusion in the storied walk, that spans 18 city blocks, was announced last year by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. And the fan-turnout was proof enough of how people were looking forward to this day – breaking a 1998 record set at Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez's Walk of Fame ceremony.

"I'm very, very blessed. I never thought I'd be sitting behind the Capitol Records building, but we're back here and doing something wonderful, which is laying down the star," said AB, brother of the Como La Flor hitmaker, at the event.

Apart from immortalising the singer with the 2,622nd star in front of the Capitol Records building, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also made a proclamation, marking 3 November as Selena Day in the city.

"This is history in the making," Garcetti said at the event. "Selena was an angel. And we thank the family for all they gave and have given this country, and it's a message we need now more than ever. Because we aren't strangers to this land, this is our home."

Actress Eva Longoria – who is scheduled to received her own star later this year – paid a tribute to the late artist, making a note of their Texan hometown, Corpus Christi.

"She was a small town girl with a big heart and a smile that radiated and captivated people everywhere. That small town was my hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. And she was the face I finally saw that looked like mine," Longoria added, according to reports.