Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death outside a bank in a busy high street in north-west London.

Police were called to reports of a knife attack in Wealdstone High Street, Harrow, at about 6.50pm on Monday (27 February).

The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition but was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident is believed to have happened outside a Halifax bank near the junction with Gordon Road – opposite a recently closed police station.

Officers had erected a police tent on the pavement outside, with part of the High Street also closed to traffic.

While detectives believe they know who the deceased is, they are awaiting formal identification.

Next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is to be held on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lawson, of the Met Police, said: "We believe the area at the time of the stabbing, just before 6.50pm in the evening, would have been very busy with people coming from nearby Harrow and Wealdstone station.

"We are very keen to hear from anyone who was in and around the Wealdstone High Street area that may have seen or heard anything suspicious, especially from anyone who saw people running towards the station."

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, are urged to contact the incident room on 020 8358 0200, or contact police by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.