The Royal Meteorological Society and The Royal Photographic Society have announced the shortlist for the 2017 Weather Photographer of the Year.
The search for the 2017 competition began with a call for the best photographs depicting weather from around the world showing weather phenomena such as clouds, lightning, rain, fog or snow, and the impact of weather on mankind, cities and the natural landscape. Almost 2,000 photographs were submitted from over 60 countries. All entries were judged anonymously.
IBTimes UK reveals the 48 images that made the shortlist. Melvin Nicholson, United Kingdom: Fogbow, Rannoch Moor, Scotland. “I was photographing on Rannoch Moor one Sunday lunchtime mid-November 2016 with a fellow photographer when the fogbow appeared. On being informed of the presence of the fogbow and what it was (as I had never heard of one let alone seen one before}, I moved into position. One of the biggest challenges I faced was ensuring that none of the shadows from those who were with me were present in the image as the sun was directly behind us. Everyone very kindly laid down in the snow whilst I fired the shutter button. The shadows seen at the base of the image are from the large grassy mounds that were behind us. I decided to use a polariser to bring out the blueness in the sky as well as to capture the entire fogbow as I saw it in person. The fogbow only lasted twelve minutes and very shortly after I captured my shot, the fogbow started to disappear. It was an amazing sight to witness and a memory that shall live with me forever.” Melvin Nicholson Mike Olbinski, United States: The Katie/Wynnewood Tornado. “I was chasing south of Oklahoma City when a big supercell erupted right next to me and within about 30 minutes it was already tornado warned. I moved to get out of the rain so I could in position for a time-lapse and suddenly the tornado was on the ground. I raced south to get a clear shot, and when I turned down this road I couldn't believe my luck to have it sitting right down the middle. The best tornado I've seen so far!” Mike Olbinski Mike Olbinski, United States: Superstrike. “I'd been wanting to capture a lightning strike at this location for years. A long road runs into the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix, an ideal composition. Waited for 90 minutes until the storm finally got closer to me and suddenly the sky erupted in this single, 10-second exposure and I knew the moment I saw it that it was the best lightning image I'd ever taken.” Mike Olbinski Elena Chaykina, United Kingdom: Incredible rainbow over Canary Wharf District. “This photo was taken just a couple of days after the historical Brexit referendum - a moody sky and a heavy storm seemed to be a good match to the country mood, and to an uncertain future ahead of us. Suddenly the sky started to clear, and I noticed something amazing - there was a rainbow which was visible just above Canary Wharf district! It looked like a symbol of hope for a good future for the UK and its financial sector in the midst of the difficult Brexit talks...” Elena Chaykina Brandon Yoshizawa, United States: Above the fog. “During the early summer months when the marine layer comes in off the coast, there is a great vantage point in Malibu, CA to get above it all overlooking the Santa Monica Mountains. I came here to capture the Milky Way above the fog. Luckily when I arrived, the fog was just starting to creep into the valley below so I waited until the fog filled in more to capture this panoramic image. It consists of 2 rows of 4 shots for each row. The lights cutting through the fog are street lights from a road that winds through the canyon. The fog also helped block out some light pollution from the city below helping the Milky Way to shine a little brighter, which is impressive given that this is only about 15 miles away from downtown Los Angeles.” Brandon Yoshizawa Brandon Yoshizawa, United States: Zoom. “This shot was taken at a vantage point in Malibu, CA looking out towards the Santa Monica Mountains where you can catch the low fog flowing through the ridges. In this particular scene the fog stayed in back of one of the houses perched atop the mountain so I used my telephoto lens to frame this scene with the house on the hill. This shot was taken after sunset which allowed me to slow my shutter speed down to capture a car winding down the road and smooth out the textures of the fog. The orange glow in the sky lingered into the early stages of twilight.” Brandon Yoshizawa Craig Boehm, Canada: Little Church on the Prairie. “My picture was taken in South East Saskatchewan, Canada. I usually try to get an old building in my storm photos and I was super excited when I had the opportunity to shoot this old stone church with an amazing ‘whale’s mouth’ cloud moving over head.” Craig Boehm Stu Meech, United Kingdom: Rainbow Poppies. “I took this photo near the village of Bishopstone in Wiltshire. A friend had told me of the location, and I headed down one Friday evening to see what I could make of it. It started to rain as I arrived, and given I'd driven for two hours I didn't have much choice but to brave the rain out. Thankfully, there was gaps in the clouds on the horizon so after a minute or two the sun peeked through and this beautiful rainbow appeared. I hurriedly changed my camera lens to a wide, and just managed to get that done and take this shot before the rainbow started to fade away.” Stu Meech Michele Palazzo, United States: Flatiron Building in the Blizzard. “While walking through the Jonas Winter Storm that swept across the East Coast on 23 January 2016, I captured this shot of the Flatiron Building against a backdrop of swirling snow. With the exception of a few minor details like logos and a food cart, the image looks like an impressionist painting out of another century. The cloudy atmosphere and gusty winds creates patterns that appear uncannily like brush strokes.” Michele Palazzo Paul Jacobs, United Kingdom: Lightning as the Sun Rises. “The photo was taken at 4.48am on 27 May 2017 from the Gosport side of Portsmouth Harbour as a dramatic lightning storm passed over Portsmouth and the Spinnaker Tower with the sun rising. As the sun was rising it meant it was getting too light for long exposures so had to set the ISO as low as possible to allow for a six second exposure. I was wanting to capture lightning bolts which were not that frequent, managing to photograph a few as the storm passed and before it was too light to capture any. Having rushed out of home with a near full memory card, I only had space to photograph a few dozen photos. I always use my D610 when shooting storms as it’s my cheaper camera I don’t mind getting wet, although use a wet weather cover to protect it, which does make taking photos harder and longer to set up the tripod.” Paul Jacobs Aleksandr Kazakevich, Russia: Pargelius over Tsarskoe Selo. "A piece of 'ice rainbow', seen from the window, urged me to dress warmly and go in search of better views. Walking past the Pevcheskaya Tower, I remembered that a bar with an observation platform had been opened there, providing a good view of the Catherine Palace and Park. There were no visitors, so I spent some time looking for the bartender, who sold the ticket, escorted me upstairs and unlocked the door. The site was lightly covered with snow. I was upstairs about an hour, shooting the halo over the park and watching how it transformed due to the clouds. They say that such a clear halo portends frost – indeed, the next day the temperature fell significantly!” Aleksandr Kazakevich Kasia Nowak, United Kingdom: Bled in Blizzard. “In February 2015 I spent a week by the lake Bled in the Julian Alps in Slovenia. Every morning I would get up at 6am and go for a walk to my favourite viewpoint to take dusk and sunrise photos. Every day I came back with different images with the mood dictated by the weather. On the last day of my stay the panoramic view of the surrounding mountains disappeared covered by heavy snow clouds and heavy snowflakes started falling from the sky. I took this shot at the blue hour, some half and hour before sunrise. I used flash to freeze the snowflakes dancing in the air to capture the atmosphere of winter.” Kasia Nowak Paul Kingston, United Kingdom: Winter Woolies. “Safety in numbers at sunrise, as a flock of sheep huddle together while snow spindrift is whipped up by strong winds sweeping across the wintry landscape in Swaledale in North Yorkshire” Paul Kingston Paul Kingston, United Kingdom: Monster from the deep. "Seaham Lighthouse on the County Durham is engulfed by monstrous waves as a winter storm batters the North East coast of England on 25 April 2017.” Paul Kingston Paul Kingston, United Kingdom: Autumnal fog. “As morning breaks a temperature inversion sits low above the water of Ullswater in Cumbria, allowing only the fells and the tallest trees around the shoreline to rise from the white fog cloaking the valley towards Penrith.” Paul Kingston Steve Ball, Gibraltar: Storm over Gibraltar. “The photo was taken from the top deck of a cruise ship hotel which is permanently moored in Ocean Village Marina, Gibraltar. The image was taken as a shelf cloud associated with thunderstorms drifting North from Morocco moved over Gibraltar. This storm also generated a rare positive cloud-to-ground lightning strike just behind the tower blocks shown in the image which reverberated around the Rock like a gunshot! As a weather lover and especially severe weather, I made my way to the vantage point on the top deck when I saw that storms were starting to move north and waited. I wanted to convey the menacing nature of the cloud over the marina and the high vantage point allowed me to do that.” Steve Ball Stephan Brzozowski, United Kingdom: Cirrus Cloud Over Orton Scar. “I took this image on Orton Scar, a limestone plateau in east Cumbria. It is all about sky, showcasing the remarkable formation of cirrus clouds being blown along by strong high-altitude wind. I felt that little foreground was needed, just a minimal base. I decided to use a very wide field of view and fitted a polarising filter to emphasise the contrast between the white clouds and deep blue sky. To do justice to the impact of the original scene, I converted the image to black and white and emulated the effect of a red filter as was often used to darken a blue sky in the days of monochrome film photography.” Stephan Brzozowski Roy Curtis, United Kingdom: Torrential Rain in the Night. “I took the photo from a bedroom window of my house which is high up on the edge of Truro and very exposed to the weather. With the darkness of the sky and open countryside behind the street light the rain is perfectly illuminated, I wanted to show the intensity of the downpour so used a slow shutter speed to allow the individual raindrops to show up as streaks.” Roy Curtis Paul Williams, United Kingdom: Approaching Storm. “This was taken on a late March afternoon as the sun began to set. I'd set out to Portland - a small island connected to Weymouth in Dorset by a single road - as storms were expected. Portland is my go to destination for most weather events as it’s already dramatic in its own right but more so when interesting weather is due. This day was no exception as the winds began to rise and the waves started to batter against the limestone rock Portland is famous for. I nearly always try to include the lighthouse in my images of Portland as it adds form and a sense of dimension around which the weather can be given context. I also like the synthesis - and more often the antipathy - between the man-made and natural as when they are pitted against each other.” Paul Williams Nicky Rochussen, United Kingdom: Storm over Sydney. “It was the first time I had ever visited Sydney and was coming back on the ferry from Manly to Sydney when I saw this storm blowing up over Sydney. The water became quite choppy as the wind was blowing very strongly and there was a lot of sea spray coming onto the ferry. It was such a dramatic change from the calm conditions only a few minutes before that I wanted to capture it. I went out on to the deck and trying to lean onto the bulkhead for support, I took this shot. By now the boat was pitching and moving around quite a bit so I was not sure what I would get! By the time we reached Sydney it was lashing down with rain.” Nicky Rochussen Mik Dogherty, United Kingdom: Misty Corfe. “Capturing a shot of Corfe Castle in the mist is something of a Holy Grail for UK landscape photographers, as it has been for me. After half a dozen previous attempts, which produced only mediocre shots, back in late October last year, I finally got my chance and joined a throng of about 20 or 30 other photographers on the opposite hillside to photograph the spectacle (clearly they had all seen the same weather forecast that I had). It was a great morning, one I shall never forget, first came a beautiful sunrise, closely followed by the mist rolling in with the early morning sun lighting up the castle while the village of Corfe lay entombed in a blanket of mist below.” Mik Dogherty Merveille Adomou, United States: Frozen Fall. “The night before I took this picture, we had an ice storm and everywhere was covered in ice. I knew, however, that capturing images of the ice-covered plants and objects would be a very cool addition to my portfolio. The next day I started taking photos and was deliberately looking for icicles. The weird thing is I found them someplace where I didn't really expect – the bottom of a car. The icicles were dangling on the edges of my father's car and with a little zoom and colour changes, I was able to capture a very beautiful shot.” Merveille Adomou Martin Lisius, United States: Nebraska Sandhills Tornado. “I shot this image in the Sand Hills region of Nebraska near Whitman while tracking the massive supercell that spawned it. The isolated storm formed in an area of strong moisture convergence near Chadron, well south of the higher risk zone in South Dakota. I saw no other storm chasers, so the few roads that exist there were empty. The storm quickly became tornado-warned as it tracked east-southeast into very high instability. I encountered two joggers who I warned. As I drove off, I saw them running rapidly back to their farm. The mesocyclone on this storm was exceptionally intense and is visible above the tornado. It was long-lived, lasting several hours. The storm probably produced other tornadoes that I could not see due to the tall hills. Perseverance presented me with opportunity and I was able to find a high position from which to capture this photo.” Martin Lisius Marco Imazio, Italy: White Cloth of Snow. “I took this image during a freezing day of winter in Torino, Italy. It was snowing, a white cloth of snow was lying on the ground. A man crossed the road. He was like a lost man wandering around in the fog. I was trying to capture the beauty of weather and I think it's a beautiful image that represents the perfection of nature and landscapes.” Marco Imazio Luisa Imazio, Italy: Photographer's Troubles. “In this image the rain is hitting the ground and also an unlucky photographer who is trying to do his best to take the perfect shot. Fighting against the rain he gets wet and soaked as he uses the only umbrella he has to protect his camera. This image was taken in Torino, Italy. I was trying to capture how the weather and its phenomena can be astonishing and funny.” Luisa Imazio Manolis Thravalos, Greece: Tropical Samos. “During the early morning of 27 May 2017, and as an unseasonal strong low was hitting the Aegean sea in Greece, I was halfway on one of the most memorable chases of the last few years that I have been into weather photography. The stormy night ended in a quite clear dawn but due to the extreme instability it was not long until the next towering cumulus made its appearance above the mountainous region of south Samos. I couldn't take my eyes away from the formation of this beautiful CB while I was driving to Pythagoreio to give a shot on capturing a time-lapse of the probable sunrise rainbow. Just after I started the sequence and moments before sunrise, a positive lightning struck near Pythagoreio and the loud thunder made me run back into the car's safety. You can imagine the feelings when I saw what I had captured!” Manolis Thravalos Lisa Wood, United Kingdom: Monster Sunset. “This sunset really caught my eye, they are lenticular clouds that formed in the evening at sunset time and caught the sunset colours. It looked like a one-eyed monster puppet with a smile, climbing over the sky. Lots of people in Nairn saw it and it was spoken about on social media. I loved it, I saw it from my home, filmed it and took lots of photos, it was great from start to finish.” Lisa Wood Steve Oldfield, United Kingdom: Crosthwaite Church. “Taken from Latrigg in the Lake District just after sunrise. I have photographed misty conditions a number of times but never from a high vantage point. This morning the conditions were right and we decided to head up Latrigg to a viewpoint overlooking Keswick, Derwentwater and the surrounding countryside. Compositionally, I decided to place the church tower on the left edge to avoid making it the focal point and to keep the image about the trees and swirling mist. I decided on a slightly longer shutter speed to give a small amount of movement in the mist and as the mist density was constantly changing it was then a matter of waiting until the church tower was just visible.” Steve Oldfield Debarshi Mukherjee, India: City Life in Rains. “Due to heavy rains certain areas of Kolkata face waterlogging. But this does not dampen the spirits of people to go about their daily routine. Here a hand pulled rickshaw, carries a passenger to its destination wading through knee deep water. The waterlogging is due to a cascading effect of years of climate change and poor drainage facilities. This is one of the few cities where rickshaws still are a part of local culture.” Debarshi Mukherjee Scott Robertson, United Kingdom: Calmer, Fogbow. “I'd shot this tree the previous day when it was dripping with deep fresh snow. Deciding to return the following day after an unsuccessful sunrise at another location I retraced my steps which were still visible in the snow. The mist was thick but just beginning to clear as I arrived. Not long afterwards I could see a faint fogbow appearing around the tree. I'd seen fogbows before, even one earlier that morning, but knew they were relatively rare requiring certain types of conditions to come together. After capturing several shots from different angles, apertures and focal lengths the bow gently faded, never to return.” Scott Robertson Lee Roberts, United Kingdom: Winter Walkers. “The image was taken on the South Downs at Beachy Head near Eastbourne, East Sussex, looking west towards the old Belle Tout lighthouse. I had visualised an image of the cliffs and lighthouse in the mist, for some time. I had visited the location many times and finally the conditions were perfect for the image I had in mind. The mist had just cleared and I saw the walkers in the foreground, who I thought would add interest and scale to the image of the mist and cliffs. I waited for the walkers to be in the right position and took the shot. Only a few moments later the mist rolled back in again and the scene was gone. I have lived in the Eastbourne area all my life and never tire of walking on and photographing the downs. The Beachy Head area is particularly a favourite of mine.” Lee Roberts Laurie Reed, United Kingdom: Frozen. “I took this image at Ostlers Wood on the outskirts of a small town called Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire. The days leading up to me taking the shot I had been watching the weather knowing we were expecting a hard frost. Once on location at 5:00am i knew the tree would make a great subject if the frost had materialised. Walking towards my location the fog began to come down and i knew with the frost, fog and heather in the foreground the shot would burst into life if the sun was able to break through the fog creating a subtle and magical moment. I only had one chance to capture this image as the sun began to rise shortly after 6:00am. Once in position and composed i waited for the sun to rise and once it hit the horizon line the atmosphere and colours were magical so much so it’s one of those moments you get lost in what you are trying to capture.” Laurie Reed Kim Stevens, South Africa: Karoo Thunderstorm. “I was visiting this reserve in the Karoo near Philippolis in the Free State province of South Africa. It was an icy cold winter’s day in June and it was stormy with intermittent showers. We came across this cheetah family feeding on a warthog kill. The elements all came together when the sun, breaking through the clouds, briefly revealed a double rainbow and illuminated the beautiful winter savannah grasslands. We were allowed to leave the vehicle and I took this opportunity to lie down flat and use a wide angle lens to incorporate the whole scene.” Kim Stevens John Finney, United Kingdom: Minnesota shelf cloud. “We were storm chasing in America for 10 days in 2016 but there was a lack of storms when we were there, but we didn't give up. We drove for two days through Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and finally Minnesota, and we finally reached the storm risk area; this was the shelf cloud on the edge of the storm that moved quite quickly over our heads. Not a spectacular storm in the end but we did see yet more lightning. We then drove to New Mexico, through South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado to chase the Denver Convergence Vorticity weather zone and other possible weather risk areas.” John Finney Honghui Li, China: Misty Tianzi Mountain. "I shot this picture on 11 September 2016 in the Tianzishan, located in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Hunan Province,China. After the rain the Tianzishan is very cool with clouds around the towering mountains. I was overcome by the view and, without hesitation, I picked up my camera to freeze this scene. China's landscape is beautiful. Welcome to China!” Honghui Li Guy Corbishley, United Kingdom: Rolling fog clouds during sunset over south east London. “A dense layer of blanket mist clears just for a brief moment exposing Deptford Park School building as the evening sun sets over south east London.” Guy Corbishley Graeme Whipps, United Kingdom: Above the mist. “I started the evening on the lower slopes of Bennachie to climb above the fog, but the display was slow to get going with only a few faint rays. Whilst on my way back home I noticed the sky suddenly brighten with rays extending towards the plough, so it was a bit of a rush to set up the camera, knowing that it was likely to be a short lived burst of activity. By this time the fog had receded somewhat, so I had a clear view looking north from Chapel of Garioch with a bright and rayed band, which was moving slowly enough that I could pick out the fine rayed structures. The foreground was illuminated by the bright moonlight, with the fog also lit up by car headlights.” Graeme Whipps Grace Chung, United States: Curtain of Cloud. “Clouds are usually seen as an impediment for night photography, but in this photo I used it to my advantage. The pastel coloured clouds and fog enveloped over the starry sky of Mt. Hamilton, California, creating a beautiful and serene landscape like one out of a fairytale.” Grace Chung Fedor Lashkov, Russia: Excitement in the sky. “It was a summer trip to the mountains of the Khibiny on the Kola Peninsula, in July. Time of shooting 00.20, in the white nights of the north. There was a strong storm wind and in the sky there were such unusual forms of a cloud. It was beautiful and disturbing from such a sky. It seemed that it was unreal, as if drawn. I tried to find an interesting foreground - a lake, that would emphasise the scope and scale of the landscape.” Fedor Lashkov Daniel Winter, Israel: Rain in the desert. “The picture was taken in an area near the Dead Sea. The Dead Sea is the lowest place in the world and the rainfall is also very low. I tried to illustrate the dryness of the area and the condition of very little rain. To photograph the rain in such a dry area is a special sight in itself because of the primal landscape. In this picture despite the cloudiness that ensures rain was actually only a few drops for about two minutes and no more.” Daniel Winter Amy Valach, Switzerland: Frozen smile. “This photo was taken outside the Halley Research Station at 76° South in Antarctica. It was the last sunny day in April before the start of the Antarctic winter. I wanted to spend as much time as possible in the last light before the following 117 days without the sun. It was a calm day with lots of rime which allowed the frost to build up on my mask. The image captures the effect of -30 degrees Celsius temperature on the clothing and equipment while at work in the Antarctic. The frosty grin reflects the huge smile under my mask on this perfect day in the most perfect place.” Amy Valach Ali Lansley, United Kingdom: Frost on the beach. “The village of Hythe in Hampshire has a little beach on the shore of Southampton Water which looks over to the busy port and docks. Day and night many vessels sail by, including the world’s largest container ships and cruise liners. I have long been fascinated by how this little beach reflects the seasons. In the summer months’, wild roses, fennel and grasses grow and, when wintertime brings the frost, the shells and plants on the beach freeze. Each winter I love photographing the beauty of the frost on the beach with its ever-changing colours and textures. I took this photo on a frosty morning in early January this year and was struck by how the frozen leaf stood out against the icy shells, within hours it was gone washed away by the tide.” Ali Lansley Alexey Tanyushin, Russia: Ice cream. “The picture was taken on 17 May 2017 in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, during a snowfall. I liked the general atmosphere, for a few minutes everything became white and on this white background I saw a bright ice cream shop. It was joyful and unusual - spring snow and ice cream.” Alexey Tanyushin Akimova Olga Akimova, Russia: The Greatness of Heaven. “This image was taken during the strongest thunderstorm which passed over the ancient Russian city of Suzdal. In this photo I wanted to show how terrible the sky can be during a storm, to imprint a moment of a lightning, to show the frightening greatness of clouds.” Akimova Olga Akimova Adrian Theze, United Kingdom: Eye of the Storm. “My plan on arriving in Iceland was to travel the entire length of Route One, a road that circumnavigates the island, in February. I hadn’t quite realised what I’d let myself in for. Leaving Reykjavik, I was stopped at a roadblock. The Police were turning cars back. The weather was severe. ‘Where are you going?’ the policeman asked, ‘Reykjavik’ I said, ‘the long way round’. The Policeman checked my vehicle and thanks to the hefty 4x4 upgrade I’d made at the car hire office, I was allowed to proceed. After hours of bumping through snow drifts, buffeted by near hurricane force winds and only able to make progress one roadside marker to the next in white out conditions, suddenly, everything cleared. I was in the eye of the storm. It was magical, frightening, serene. Forgetting my coat, I grabbed my camera from the truck and set up. I knew I only had a few minutes to get this shot before the weather closed in once more.” Adrian Theze Alex Ponniah, United Kingdom: Lightning across the bay: “Leaving Malaysia after a brief assignment on the island of Langkawi, I spent my final night in Port Dickson. Just after sunset a storm formed on the horizon over the Strait of Malacca. It grew as it drifted towards me, spanning land and sea, shaking the walls with each roaring clash of thunder. My biggest regret is not having a wider lens on hand, as this shot still doesn't quite do the sheer enormity of it justice.” Alex Ponniah Graham Niven, United Kingdom: Lenticular Pampa. “Hiking in the Torres del Paine National Park in Southern Chile in early January - the notorious Patagonian winds were conspicuously quiet, we were instead treated to a serene and calming vista of abundant Lenticular clouds over the Patagonian Pampa. Away from the iconic peaks of the Torres del Paine National Park (and the hordes of tourists) the landscape seemed as soft as the cloud formations stemming from it in the blue skies above. As well as their smooth and rounded appearance, Lenticular clouds tend not to move from the relief that has formed them (though this can be some distance), as if time is standing still. There is something very peaceful and aesthetic about Lenticular clouds in the big blue, particularly in exposed and vast surroundings.” Graham Niven Graham Niven, United Kingdom: Solitree. “A frozen birch tree at Storforsen rapid on the Pite River in Northern Sweden. In mid-February, at around zero degrees Celsius, the temperature of the fast flowing water is often 30-40 degrees above the air temperature, giving the effect of steam as it freezes into mist. The rapids were the only movement and sound in the frozen forest, but to stay still for longer than a few seconds to listen to the stillness was not wise in the extreme cold. I wanted to try to capture this stillness and the serene sentiment of the frozen birch waiting for spring. The temperature disparity creating the moist air, combined with the rich blues in the scant sunlight made for a sparkling vibrant scene.” Graham Niven
The winners will be announced at a Royal Meteorological Society event on 20 September 2017, and the Weather Photographer of the Year exhibition will go on tour around the UK during 2017 and 2018. Find out more at
