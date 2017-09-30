Severe weather warnings have been put in place for large parts of the UK as winds of up to 70mph are expected to hit in the next few days.

Heavy rain is also expected as remnants of tropical systems Lee and Maria in the Atlantic look set to bring unsettled weather for most of the weekend.

As a result, the Met Office is issuing a yellow weather warning for rain and wind for large parts of Wales, northwest England and southwest and central Scotland from Saturday (30 September) into Sunday.

A separate yellow weather warning for wind has been issued covering Scotland and parts of northern England for Monday as the heavy showers and strong north-westerly winds are expected to continue.

Drivers are also been told to take more care when on the road as the weather will lead to difficult driving conditions.

Laura Paterson, operational chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: "The remnants of tropical systems are likely to impact our weather towards the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

"Although both systems will be much weaker by the time they enter the UK's latitudes, the heat and moisture from what was Hurricane Lee will give a 'boost' to another developing area of low pressure further north, bringing some heavy rain and potentially damaging winds for many northern and western parts of the UK.

A Met office spokesperson added: "Winds are expected to strengthen across northwestern areas on Sunday evening with a swathe of gale force winds expected to cross many northern parts of the UK during Monday.

"Gusts of 50-60mph are likely to develop quite widely, with gusts of 70mph developing over parts of northern and western Scotland and more locally over high ground elsewhere. Winds are expected to peak across western Scotland in the early hours of Monday and through the Central Belt of Scotland during Monday morning's busy travel period.

"The strongest of the winds should gradually become confined to northeast Scotland by late evening. In addition, frequent heavy showers are likely to affect parts of western and northern Scotland."