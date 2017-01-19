While Taylor Swift squad members Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid were never the best of friends, their relationship has apparently taken a turn for the worse following the pop star's budding romance with The Weekend.

A new report shed light on the alleged strain in their relationship, and claimed that Hadid is "p****d" about her recent ex dating the Hands To Myself hitmaker. While the two have not admitted to any personal rift, the supermodel did unfollow Gomez right after her romance news broke.

Bella further stirred controversy when she posted a picture, sticking out her middle finger. If rumours are to be believed, the Victoria's secret model seems to be jealous of Gomez going around with Abel (better known as The Weekend).

"Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him," a source close to the younger Hadid sister told Us Weekly. "He thinks she's just jealous and isn't listening to her."

Justin Bieber's former girlfriend connected with The Starboy hitmaker over music, but their bond reportedly turned into romance. A source reveals, "They started hanging as friends and it became romantic. They're working on very sexy music, so it spilled over."

Indeed, Gomez's fans were surprised to see photographs of her kissing the 26-year-old singer last week, after their romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles. While both singers were single at the time — The Weeknd amicable split from the model in November and Gomez has been single for a while — the new romance does not seem to have gone down well with Hadid.

"Bella feels like she's been stabbed in the back," a report claimed earlier.

"She just doesn't understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see."