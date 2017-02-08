New music couple The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are in no mood to keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed another PDA-filled date night on Monday (6 February) evening. The lovebirds recently returned from their romantic Italian vacation.

As Selena and her boyfriend hit Los Angeles hotspot Sunset Tower for their romantic time together, rumour has it that the Starboy hitmaker treated his lady love to a special gift and lots of kisses.

An eyewitness shed light on the pair's recent date, "Selena and The Weeknd seemed to be celebrating something. He gave her a small gift before they had dinner. It was some kind of bracelet."

"They were very affectionate with each other. They came in holding hands and left holding hands. A couple of times while they were eating, Selena reached over and gave him a kiss. It was very sweet and they both seemed very happy and completely into each other," the source quipped.

For the date night, the Hands To Myself singer was dressed in a black trench coat, which seems to be a recurring attire for the songstress in recent times. The couple seemed to prefer their lone time together as they chose a private table at the restaurant.

"They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together. They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table," another report said adding, "She was hugging him from behind and they could not keep their hands off each other."

Selena and Abel — The Weeknd's real name — have been spotted together numerous times over the past month. After that eyeball-grabbing kiss outside the Giorgio Baldi eatery in early January, the couple enjoyed a date at Dave & Busters, and soon followed up the date nights with a romantic trip to Italy.

Before getting involved with Selena, The Weeknd was dating supermodel Bella Hadid. On the other hand, the Same Old Love singer too has a long list of beaus including Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth.