A Russian fisherman has dredged up a host of repulsive sea creatures, and graced Twitter with their pictures.

Roman Fedortsov, of Murmansk in north-west Russia, works on a trawler and has got into the habit of taking a snap of some of the uglier finds in the catch.

These include a frilled shark, which has row upon row of inward-curving teeth to grab its prey, what is claimed to be a rare "ghost shark", also known as a chimaera, a bulging-eyed rattail fish and a slew of yet-to-be-identified but all incredibly ugly fish.

Viewers be warned, the images of sea creatures below nearly made IBTimes UK staff sick.

Fedortsov isn't sure what this beauty is, and asks fellow tweeters for their best guesses.

This fish is thought to be a deep-sea rattail fish. They can range in size from about 10cm to more than a metre long.

This starfish - still living at the time the picture was taken - would perhaps win a beauty contest next to the rest of Fedortsov's finds.

A selection of Fedortsov's finds can be viewed on his Flickr page.