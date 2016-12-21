sea monster
Roman Fedortsov

A Russian fisherman has dredged up a host of repulsive sea creatures, and graced Twitter with their pictures.

Roman Fedortsov, of Murmansk in north-west Russia, works on a trawler and has got into the habit of taking a snap of some of the uglier finds in the catch.

These include a frilled shark, which has row upon row of inward-curving teeth to grab its prey, what is claimed to be a rare "ghost shark", also known as a chimaera, a bulging-eyed rattail fish and a slew of yet-to-be-identified but all incredibly ugly fish.

Viewers be warned, the images of sea creatures below nearly made IBTimes UK staff sick.

Fedortsov isn't sure what this beauty is, and asks fellow tweeters for their best guesses.

This fish is thought to be a deep-sea rattail fish. They can range in size from about 10cm to more than a metre long.

This starfish - still living at the time the picture was taken - would perhaps win a beauty contest next to the rest of Fedortsov's finds.

A selection of Fedortsov's finds can be viewed on his Flickr page.

"People are still arguing... who is this? #fishing #craft #fromthedepths #fish #fishing #who_are_you?"
"Once more about #macrourus. #scales are like sandpaper. #craft #Barents_sea #fish #catch #trawling #photo_from_on-board #fishfactory #trawler"
"They've begun to occur frequently in the #trawl. #Macrourus #craft #photo_from_on-board #Barents_sea #fish #fishing"
"And here's another live #seafish. The colour is nice. #craft #Barents_sea #fromthedepth"
"At the request of a friend I'm posting this fish once more. The devil, he's like that)... #fish #craft #Barents_sea #devil #catch"
"Have also caught one of these:)"
"This kind of "toy" for grown-ups:) from the sea bottom. #craft #Barents_sea #cucumber #photo_from_on-board #fishfactory #fishing"
"Moved a little, #wolffish started occurring. #craft #Barents_sea #fish #photo_from_on-board #catch"
"Apart from fish, the #trawl catches this kind of creatures, too. Hope it's not poisonous:) #photo_from_on-board #craft #Barents_sea #trawler #work"
"Have a nice weekend, earth-dwellers)!"
"This same #ray. Another angle. Its wings, by the way, are edible. #craft #Barents_sea #photo_from_on-board #trawler #fishfactory #fish"
"I am watching you! #craft #Barents_sea #ray #trawler #fishing #photo_from_on-board #fish #fishfactory"