Roger Federer remained non-committal when questioned about his participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics suggesting that it was 'so far away' to make a decision now.

An Olympic gold in the tennis singles event is the only honour that has escaped the Swiss ace thus far. Apart from winning all the major men's singles honours on the professional tour, Federer has won two Olympic medals, a silver in the singles at the London 2012 games and the gold in the men's doubles category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Federer was keen to add the singles Olympic gold to his kitty of titles and made it one of his goals coming into the 2016 season. However, it was not to be after he aggravated a knee injury that he had sustained earlier in the season.

The 36-year-old ended his 2016 season after his Wimbledon campaign, which resulted in him skipping the games in Rio that summer. Federer has made an incredible comeback since his injury winning eight titles in just over 12 months and is on the verge of potentially becoming the world number one for the first time since 2012.

The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion has no plans to hand up his racket anytime soon, but admitted that he will not make a commitment at this point as he does not know if he will still be playing in two years' time.

"It's not like with Rio [in 2016], where it was really something I set myself as a goal," Federer told the Guardian.

"If I'm still playing, great. But I'm not saying I have to play one more [Olympics] before I retire. If it happens, then it makes sense for me to go play, but it's too far away.

"I don't know what happens then. We'll see if it works and makes sense. I haven't put it on the table. It's not a discussion point, let's put it that way. When the time is right, I'll talk about it – and see how I feel in that year. When is it? 2020? It's so far away. There's no point to discuss it. Why not – it would be nice ... but I can't tell you for sure, or not for sure," the Swiss ace added remaining non-committal about his participation at the Tokyo games.