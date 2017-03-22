Welcome to Cardiff, home of Welsh rugby, a gorgeous castle and some pretty odd-looking lunches.

One shop is selling baguettes made with Liquorice Allsorts, Chocolate Orange, and most importantly, no butter.

They're being sold at Channings Newsagents, Longcross Court, Cardiff and pictures of them have started to spread across the internet. The sandwiches were drawn to people's attention by the Twitter user @SirSandGoblin, who tweeted photos posted to Instagram by @rickschaple.

I've spoken to Phil, the owner of the store, who confirms they're real, and when asked if they go down well he simply said: "Well, they've sold!"

He also, of course, spoke as if it was the most normal thing in the world and like every single newsagent in the city was selling them.

It's not something that they do daily, said Phil, who has been selling these sandwiches for years, but every now and then he comes up with a completely bizarre lunchtime treat like this "just to add a bit of fun to the shelves".

Past baguettes have included Marmite & jelly beans, as well as the more recent Liquorice Allsorts and Chocolate Orange & lettuce, which have all flown off the shelves.

Phil admits "they'll never beat a ham salad", but they don't taste too bad if you eat them piece by piece.

