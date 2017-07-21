A woman and her ex-soldier son have appeared in court accused of killing an elderly grandmother six years ago.

Penelope John, 50, is accused of murdering her mother Betty Guy, 84, jointly with son Barry Rogers, 32.

The pensioner was found dead at her south Wales home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire in November 2011 after a long illness.

John and former lance corporal Rogers appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link on Friday (21 July).

Jim Davies, prosecuting, described the police investigation as "unusual and substantial".

During the hearing Rogers could reportedly be heard saying, "I love you mum" with John replying, "I love you too".

While pleas were not entered, the pair are due to have a three-week trial starting in January.

Father-of-three Rogers, of Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, and John, of nearby St Dogmaels, were remanded into custody.