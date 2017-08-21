A Welsh paedophile who talked about molesting newborn babies on the internet has been jailed. Frazer Williams, from Bagillt village near Mold, was found guilty of child pornography offences last month.

The 34-year-old supermarket manager, who lived with his dad and sister, had "extreme and dark" online discussions about abusing babies from "one-day upwards".

He also made and distributed indecent images of children including pictures of girls as young as ten being penetrated, The Daily Post reported.

Mold Crown Court heard that 19 deleted images were found on his computer – five designated as 'category A' – after an investigation started by Humberside Police implicated him. One of the images featured a six-year-old child.

Williams received 16-month prison sentence after admitting to three charges of charges of distributing indecent images and three charges of downloading indecent images.

He also admitted to engaging in online conversations about child abuse, but said that these were "pure fantasy".

Prosecutor Michael Whitty told the court Williams "had been discussing in the most extreme terms about abusing and harming children".

In his sentencing, Judge Parry determined that Williams did pose a genuine risk to children despite never having abused any.

Defending barrister Matthew Dunford described Williams as a "rather unworldy man" who had no previous offences and was found in possession of a relatively small amount of child pornography.

He said that Williams had been fully cooperative with the police and that prior to his arrest he had been a trusted manager at the local supermarket, charged with the responsibility of holding a set of keys.

However, Dunford added that "because of this offending he has lost his employment".

Parry sentenced Williams to an immediate custodial sentence and a ten-year sexual harm prevention order, in addition to making him sign the Sex Offenders Register for ten years. The 34-year-old has vowed to tackle his issues.