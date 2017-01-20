Police have launched an appeal after a nine-year-old schoolgirl was approached by two men who pulled over in their car as she walked to school.

The girl was walking to Fenton School, along Jury Lane from City Road in Haverfordwest, at about 8am on Thursday (19 January) when the incident occured.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the girl subsequently ran to school and reported what had happened to school staff. She was not physically harmed by the men.

Parents and pupils have been told that it was an isolated incident, Mirror Online reports.

"Expeditious and thorough inquiries are being carried out in respect of this suspicious incident and if anyone witnessed it, or anyone has any information, contact police by calling 101," the Dyfed-Powys force said.

"We would reassure the public and parents that this is an isolated incident – but the school's community police officer is at the school today and reminding pupils of personal safety lessons, and other schools have been made aware also as a precaution."