Wendy Fawell, a mother from Otley in West Yorkshire, has been named as a victim of the Manchester terror attack.

The 50-year-old was collecting her daughter from the Ariana Grande concert when the explosion took place.

Confirming the news, a friend, Debbie Mcdowell wrote on Facebook: "I am heartbroken beyond belief. I have lost my best friend and confident Wendy Fawell.

"A beautiful, lady who I will have treasured memories of. Nite god bless sweetheart. Love you to the moon and back xxxx."

Her daughter managed to leave the arena safely.

Staff at the primary school where she worked have expressed their "deep sadness" over her death.

On Thursday, St Oswald's C of E Primary School, in Guiseley, said on Twitter: "It is with deepest sadness that I confirm that our former colleague Wendy Fawell was killed in the Manchester bombing. RIP, Wendy."

Greg Mulholland, the Liberal Democrat candidate standing in Leeds North West, wrote on Facebook: "Heartbreaking that Wendy Fawell has been confirmed as a victim of the Manchester attack, deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers with her family and friends."

Off-duty police officer Elaine McIver has also been named as among those killed. The detective constable was attending the concert with her husband Paul and their two children. All three were also injured in the blast.

Cheshire Police, the force she served with, confirmed her death on Wednesday but declined to provide further details.

The family statement: "Elaine was a much loved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and colleague, the best we could ever have wished for. She was everyone's friend, thoughtful beyond belief with an effervescent and outgoing personality. She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by her partner Paul, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.

"Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music. Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics, instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it.

"Although we will all miss her beyond belief, we absolutely know she will live in our hearts forever."

Manchester Arena bombing

On Monday 22 May, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they left a concert at the Manchester Arena. Multiple arrests have been made since the attack with reported links between the attacker and Isis.

Relatives and friends of missing loved ones are urged to call 0800 096 0095 for more information.