One of the victims of the Manchester terror attack has been honoured on the Wendy Williams Show – the programme he was due to watch live in person for the first time this week.

Martyn Hett, an online personality and self-proclaimed 'Wendy fan', was among the 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the crowded foyer of the Manchester Arena shortly after an Ariana Grande concert.

Paying tribute to the 29-year-old on her show on Tuesday (30 May), Williams said: "One of the things you may have noticed today is that there is an empty chair. It's there for a reason. Martyn was supposed to be in our audience yesterday and today."

Struggling to hold back tears, the outspoken talk show host told viewers Hett had "saved for two years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show. He called it a 'trip of a lifetime' on social media".

Stockport-born Hett had appeared on shows Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers. He also cemented his love for Coronation Street with an inking of Deirdre Barlow on his calf. He was just two days away from embarking on the trip, which would have included two stints as part of the Wendy Williams audience.

Williams concluded the segment by saying she had reached out to his loved ones personally. "He is remembered as a man who loved life with passion, courage and laughter. I spoke to his best girlfriend over in London and told her that I was doing this and she was floored. So Martyn, in honour of you, I'm keepin' that chair open. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family."