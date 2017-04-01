McDonald's announced plans this week to start making its Quarter Pounder burgers with fresh beef at most of its restaurants by mid-2018. The company said the move came as part of its series of changes to "meet customers' changing expectations" and improve their dining experience.

"Over the past two years, we've made a series of bold, tangible changes for our customers," McDonald's President and CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement. "Serving All-Day Breakfast, moving to cage-free eggs and testing delivery are all proof of our commitment to building a better McDonald's.

"And we are committed to transforming more aspects of our business, including offering a more modern and enjoyable dining experience, adding new levels of convenience and technology, and making more positive changes to the food we serve."

However, it didn't take long for rival fast food chain Wendy's, which has long touted its "fresh, never frozen beef" policy, to chime in with a scorching response to McDonald's new pledge.

".@McDonalds So you'll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend," Wendy's account tweeted.

While McDonald's currently uses frozen patties, many social media users immediately hit back at the fast food giant questioning what their popular burgers were previously made of.

In response to Twitter users' queries over the difference between McDonald's new "fresh" patties and their current "100% beef patties," McDonald's clarified: "Our 100% beef is ground, formed into patties & flash frozen to lock in freshness & flavor."

Known for its witty, razor-sharp responses on Twitter, Wendy's latest clap back was not missed by social media users. Twitter quickly erupted with hilarious memes, GIFs and comments to Wendy's swiftly throwing shade at its competitor.

"Can you ask them if they still sell McFlurries," one Twitter user wrote to which Wendy's responded, "Only when the ice cream machine isn't broken."

Another user tweeted, "you starting beef with @McDonalds?" Wendy's replied: "We'll stick to our fresh beef. They can have those ice chips they're serving."

"Wendys is not playin with McDonalds today," one user tweeted. The chain responded: "We didn't come to play, we came to win."

Wendy's has previously taken competitor Burger King to task on Twitter as well. In January, Wendy's tweeted about one of its promotions - a 4 for $4 meal. In response, Burger King tweeted about its own 5 items for $4 because "5 is better than 4."

"@Wendys what are you firing back," one user tweeted.

"Edible food," the chain replied.

The latest incident comes just weeks after McDonald's said one of its official Twitter feeds was hacked "by an external source" and tweeted President Trump was a "disgusting excuse of a president."

McDonald's quickly removed the tweet saying "our account was compromised" and they are currently investigating the issue.