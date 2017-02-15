Arsene Wenger refused to be drawn on whether he will start Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (15 February) but revealed that David Ospina will replace Petr Cech between the sticks for the Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena.

Ozil has come in for criticism after some underwhelming performances — Wenger recently said the German was not producing his best form — and it is unclear if he will start tomorrow.

Wenger did say that Colombian international Ospina will start the first leg against Bayern, however, and believes Arsenal would not be in the position they are in if not for his "great performances".

"I have nothing to hide here, it will be Ospina," Wenger said in his press conference. "We are where we are because of his great performances. It's not the best moment to give out the full team, I will pick the team tomorrow. (Mesut) Ozil is highly focused."

Wenger's response when asked about Arsenal's recent record in the Champions League was understandably prickly. The Gunners have not been beyond the last 16 since 2010, but Wenger believes his side can progress to the quarter-finals.

"Thank you for reminding me about history but let's focus on the future," Wenger added. "[The home leg] will be important, but on the condition we have a good performance tomorrow night. This is a massive challenge — but I think we are capable of dealing with it."

Arsenal can welcome back midfielder Granit Xhaka to the fold in Germany. The Swiss international missed his side's last four games through suspension. Spanish forward Lucas Perez, who scored a hat-trick against Basel in the group stages, will miss the Bayern clash with a hamstring injury.

Bayern Munich, the reigning Bundesliga champions, have Xabi Alonso available for selection after the Spaniard came through training on Tuesday.