Meghan Markle has finally spoken publicly about her romance with Prince Harry, boldly claiming in a magazine interview: "We're in love".

The Suits actress, 36, has given a candid interview in the October issue of Vanity Fair about her royal romance of over a year, claiming: "We're two people who are really happy."

The cover of the magazine reads: "She's just wild about Harry!" underneath a gorgeous picture of Markle wearing minimal make-up with her famous freckles on full show as her dark hair surrounds her face in a voluminous blow-dried style.

Markle's latest comments no doubt threaten to steal the spotlight from this week's big news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, instead prompting speculation that Meghan and Harry could be the next ones to walk down the aisle.

Markle, who was previously married to Trevor Engelson for a year in 2012, spoke about how the royal romance came. She began dating the fifth-in-line to the throne for six months before news of their relationship broke in November 2016.

She said: "I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception.

"We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us.

"It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Her declaration of love comes just after it was reported Markle feels "overwhelmed" at the prospect of becoming a princess.

She claimed that she stays away from reading stories about herself, despite Harry releasing a forthright warning to the media about harassing Markle when their relationship broke last year.

She continued: "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love.

"I haven't even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise."

US-born Markle admitted that Harry's support is a huge help amid the media circus she finds herself in, adding: "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."

The interview is the first and only time Markle has publicly commented on her relationship with Harry in some detail, with the star shying away from public life in recent months by avoiding parties and not posting on social media.