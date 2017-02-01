Entrepreneurs Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham are leaving BBC2 television series Dragons' Den, with their last episode airing on 26 February.

Willingham, 43, made her money by investing in restaurant chain The Bombay Bicycle Club and joined the show in 2015 with Touker Suleyman, who is understood to be remaining on the TV series.

Jenkins founded greeting card website Moonpig.com, and also joined the business show in 2015. The 49-year-old told the BBC: "I have thoroughly enjoyed making Dragons' Den but I want to focus more on my portfolio of educational technology businesses and that would make it difficult to take on any more investments from the Den."

Willingham added: "Being part of Dragons' Den has been one of the best experiences of my life.

"At the end of last year my husband Michael and I decided to finally put into action our long-held dream to spend a year travelling the world with our young children.

"Sadly this means that I've had to step down from my role as a Dragon. It's been a great privilege to be part of such a fantastic show and I wish everyone on it continued success."

Patrick Holland, channel editor at BBC2, said: "Nick and Sarah have both been terrific Dragons, using their nous and insight to make some great investments and produce some compelling entertainment in the process.

"As they step down from the show I want to thank them and wish them all the very best for the future."

The Sun claims that the pair were "axed" from the show, however, with a source telling the newspaper's Dan Wootton: "It just didn't work out. They didn't connect with the audience so bosses have decided to make a swift change. They're on the hunt to replace them."

Veteran judges Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones are also staying on the show, according to the BBC's report.

Fashion entrepreneur Touker said: "Let's say Peter and Deborah are not going anywhere and neither am I. I have to be diplomatic. The BBC have their way of finding out which Dragons the public like."