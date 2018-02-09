Ariana Grande's fans are struggling with withdrawal symptoms as the singer takes a break from social media.

The 24-year-old singer's last post was on 1 January when she shared a clip of what appeared to be a computer screen with new music she was working on in the studio. The lyrics "You can feel it feel it" echoed over a cappella harmonies while the accompanying caption read: "See you next year".

It appears Grande may be taking a leaf out of Ed Sheeran's book. The Thinking Out Loud crooner famously quit the photosharing app in 2015 to work on his third album Divide (÷).

Wondering if Grande may have done the same, scores of her 117 million followers have flocked to the comment section of her page to beg for her to return.

"This drought is tOO HARD," one person wrote. Another said: "Ariana post something I'm dying."

"Girl I'm tired of this," a third wrote.

Others, meanwhile, urged her to focus on her health and wellbeing. "Pls don't feel pressured to come back rest as much as u need u deserve so soo so much happiness n love ilysm," said one fan.

Another added: "She's fine. If I were famous I would take a break from time to time."

Grande is believed to be working on her fourth studio album, slated for release later this year. It will be the follow-up to 2015's Dangerous Woman.

In 2017, she was left traumatised after her Dangerous Woman tour was targeted by suicide bomber Salman Abedi who killed 22 people and injured dozens more when he detonated a bomb in the crowded foyer of the Manchester Arena at the end of her gig.

A "broken" Grande returned to Manchester days later to perform a benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families. The tribute concert, on 4 June at the Old Trafford cricket ground, saw Miley Cyrus, Take That, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and more take to the stage. Almost £3m was raised with all proceeds going to We Love Manchester fund, set up by the Red Cross.

The diva's manager revealed that she "cried for days" after being told of the atrocity.

"When she found out that fans of hers had died, she was... so sad", Scooter Braun said during an appearance on the Big Questions with Carl Fussman podcast.

"She cried for days, she felt everything – every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that's who she is. And the thing I will always remember is that she goes, 'If I don't do something, I'm not who I say I am to these people'".