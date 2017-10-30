Simon Cowell has revealed the reason behind his recent health scare. The music mogul was rushed to hospital by paramedics in a neck brace after suffering a fall at his mansion on the morning of 27 October.

Opening up about the terrifying incident, the X factor judge said that he fainted at his home after suffering from low blood pressure, which is why he has vowed to make changes in his lifestyle for the sake of his three-year-old son Eric.

"Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock," the 58-year-old was quoted as saying by The Sun. "They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

Recalling the accident, Cowell said that he was feeling a little under the weather and when he went to get some milk he started feeling dizzy before losing consciousness. Cowell does not remember much about the fall and only remembers waking up with someone putting on a neck brace on him.

"I'd gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy. Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs."

Cowell admitted that he was worried about what damage he must have caused himself with the fall. He has vowed to take care of himself as he has come out of the accident without any serious health problems.

"I'm on the mend now. I know I was very lucky I didn't hurt myself seriously. It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I'm truly grateful," he said.