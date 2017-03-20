Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will sign a new contract to remain at The Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the season, says West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis. The Gunners suffered their fourth Premier League defeat in their last five games to the Baggies to slip six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Wenger confirmed after the 3-1 loss at The Hawthorns that a decision regarding his future would be revealed soon, and it appears increasingly likely that he will extend his association with the north London club beyond his current 21-year tenure. The Frenchman moved to English football in 1997 and is the game's most successful overseas coach – though his reputation has regressed in recent campaigns.

Widespread reports are suggesting the 67-year-old is planning to sign a contract extension, rumours backed up by Pulis. "I'll be surprised if he goes," he told The Sun after his side beat Arsenal on Saturday [18 March]. When asked how he knew Pulis added –perhaps jokingly – "Because he told me.

"I think he's the greatest manager Arsenal have ever had. They could finish in the top four and win an FA Cup — that's not too bad is it? I don't think respect counts now. People live for today. If you're asking me what Arsenal should or shouldn't do I'm the wrong person."

The strongest hint yet that Wenger will end uncertainty over his future comes amid reports Arsenal have approached Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel to take over. The club have dismissed the reports as "not true", another indication they could be prepared to make an imminent announcement.

Despite trailing fourth-placed Liverpool by six points, Arsenal's top four hopes are still in their own hands with two games in hand over the Reds between now and the end of the campaign. The club also face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, a competition they have won twice in the last three seasons.