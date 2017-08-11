Any doubts over Tony Pulis' future at West Brom after what has been another quiet transfer window at the Hawthorns were extinguished on Friday with the 58-year-old agreeing a contract extension until 2019.

The lack of transfer activity at the club has been rather perplexing. Pulis explained at the end of last season the club were already in the process of seeking out transfer targets yet the only additions to the Baggies dressing room so far have been Jay Rodriguez from Southampton and Egypt international Ahmed Hegazy on loan. The club have also snapped up China international Zhang Yuning but we doubt he even made as far as the club dressing room before promptly leaving for a two-year loan spell at Werder Bremen.

There have also been some rather curious deals heading out of the club, with skipper Darren Fletcher departing for Stoke City.

Last season

Premier League: 10th

FA Cup: Third-round

EFL Cup: Second-round

Top scorer: Salomon Rondon (8)

Manager – Tony Pulis

Since Pulis arrived at the club in 2015, West Brom have racked up 14th and 10th place finishes, a clear indicator of their improvement under his stewardship. But their dramatic drop in form last season once they had reached the 40-point mark – managing just one point in their last eight games – was a worrying indictment of the club's ambitions. West Brom, much like the sides finishing around them, are in a position where there is a widening gap between the comfortable mid-table obscurity they find themselves in and those challenging for European positions. But Pulis must be careful to ensure his side do not drop back into the bottom half of the table while those around them try to race into the top 10.

Key player – Jonny Evans

The former Manchester United defender was handed the captain's armband following the departure of Fletcher earlier this summer and remains committed to the club after his side rejected two bids from Leicester City for his services.

Expectations

While West Brom and Pulis have typically burst into life at the end of the transfer window, it would take a pretty radical change of pace to alter pre-season expectations as far as the Baggies are concerned at the moment. The manager has a squad that is more than capable of staying clear of a relegation battle but without the addition of one or two standout signings, mid-table seems the best they can hope for. For now.

IBT prediction – 13th

Pulis' new deal ahead of the new campaign should guarantee another stable season at the Hawthorns.