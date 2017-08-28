West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has outlined his side's need for new recruits but seems to have lost the battle to sign Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer, who is set to sign for Stoke City for a fee of £15m.

The Baggies have enjoyed a positive start to the new Premier League season, though their perfect start to the campaign was ended by Stoke, who secured a share of the spoils at the Hawthorns on Sunday (27 August).

Stoke were content to share the points with West Brom after Peter Crouch capitalised on a defensive error, but the Potters have moved to seal one of Pulis' targets from under his nose.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss was hoping to sign Tottenham's Wimmer as he seeks to bolster his backline, but his former club are set to confirm the arrival of the Austria international in the coming days.

The failure to land Tottenham outcast Wimmer has led Pulis to pursue other targets. Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho is believed to be of interest to the Welshman, who will be extremely frustrated if West Brom miss out on his identified targets.

"We need to," Pulis told talkSPORT. "We know the players we want to bring in and everyone will be very disappointed if we don't [manage to]."

Pulis was speaking after West Brom's 1-1 draw with Stoke which capped a strong start to the season for the Midlands outfit, who were without defender Jonny Evans and former Tottenham star Nacer Chadli, who is courting interest from Swansea City.

Pulis heaped praise on his former side and hinted at his envy over the Potters' recent recruits, who the Baggies simply cannot even attempt to sign.

"It was a tough game," Pulis said. "They've [Stoke] got some really, really top players; we wanted [Kurt] Zouma and couldn't afford him. They've brought players in who are far, far above what we can afford.

"But our players are absolutely fantastic in their attitude and application. When you think [Jonny] Evans is not playing, [Nacer] Chadli is not playing... [Gareth] McAuley's missing as well. Seven points from nine is absolutely fantastic."