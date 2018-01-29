West Bromwich Albion are close to completing a loan deal for Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge after agreeing a £1.5m loan fee with the Reds for the 28-year-old, who is scheduled to undergo a medical on Monday (29 January).

Sturridge told the powers that be at Anfield of his desire to leave in order to heighten his chances of being included in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has not featured for Jurgen Klopp's side since early December.

Liverpool were hoping to recoup £30m from the sale of Sturridge, who was also attracting interest from Inter Milan and Sevilla, but the former Chelsea and Manchester City star is now braced for a loan move to West Brom, who confirmed the signing of Egyptian defender Ali Gabr from Zamalek on Monday.

Newcastle were expecting to complete a deal for Sturridge having failed to meet Feyenoord's valuation for Nikolai Jorgensen, but according to the Guardian Alan Pardew's men swiftly hijacked the Magpies' move for the forward, who has only made five starts for Liverpool this season.

The Reds have already sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this month and are set to deplete their attacking options once again by sanctioning Sturridge's temporary loan. Liverpool certainly have the funds and wriggle room in their wage structure to bring in replacements for the pair, but Klopp does not see any viable "solutions" on the market and is instead hoping to see those already at his disposal flourish under the extra responsibility.

"It is not about replacing anyone, it is about using our own opportunities, our own tools, players, tactics and formations. Yes, it is right we didn't play well at Swansea but a few days before we played fantastic against Man City," Klopp said in his press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with struggling Huddersfield Town.

Sturridge is not the only Liverpool star likely to leave Anfield before Wednesday's [31 January] deadline; young defender Lloyd Jones is attracting interest from a host of clubs including Plymouth Argyle and could leave on a permanent deal in the next couple of days after approaches were made for his services.

The 22-year-old's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and the Merseysiders have no interest in farming him out on loan during that time, according to the Plymouth Herald.