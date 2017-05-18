West Ham have already informed Adrian San Miguel that they plan to activate a clause in his contract to keep him at the London Stadium until 2019. Yet, the Spaniard suggests that he still wants to have a conversation with the Hammers to discuss his future after having been linked with the likes of Everton, Malaga, Real Betis and Deportivo La Coruna in recent months.

The 30-year-old stopper moved to West Ham as a free agent from Betis in the summer of 2013 and quickly become an important member of the Hammers for both former manager Sam Allardyce and his successor Slaven Bilic.

Adrian also began the current campaign as Bilic's number one and last August was even called up by the Spanish national team to serve as a back-up for Manchester United's David De Gea and Pepe Reina in two internationals against Belgium and Liechtenstein.

However, the Spaniard lost his place to Darren Randolph in November following a mistake during a 1-1 draw against Stoke City. His future consequently came under doubt during the January transfer window amid reports from the Liverpool Echo claiming that Everton were considering luring him to Goodison Park.

Adrian finally stayed and has eventually recovered the number-one role in the past four Premier League games against Everton themselves, Stoke, Tottenham and Liverpool – keeping three clean sheets in the process.

The Spaniard has still been linked with a summer move away from West Ham as he is out of contract in the summer – with Marca recently reporting that Malaga, Betis and Deportivo are monitoring the situation.

However, it looks like potential suitors won't be able to get him as a free-agent as Adrian has revealed that West Ham plan to activate a clause in his contract to extend his stay until 2019.

"The club have the option to renew me for two more years and I have already been told that they have an interest in making it effective," Adrian told Spanish newsagency EFE as quoted by Estadio Deportivo.

Yet, the Spaniard also suggested that he too may have a word in the decision as he wants assurances about both his role and the project of the club ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign.

"At the moment I want to rest, forget a little bit about everything and enjoy the family. I have to sit down with the club to see what they want from me ahead of next season," Adrian added. "I want to know the intentions of the club about me and see their project. We must fight for higher targets and not just for staying in the Premier League. This is my fourth season here and I want to fight for something else."

Everton were linked with Adrian in January and he suggests that there are still some clubs from both the Premier League and Liga monitoring the situation.

"There has been a lot of interest from several teams in Spain and some in the Premier League but I was focused on trying to recover the number one and help the team. At the end of the season, we will sit down, talk and make the best decision," Adrian admitted.

"If something interesting [comes from Spain] I would talk to the club about it but the option to renew my two years belongs to the club. We have to sit down, talk and reach an agreement. Anyway, I am very settled [in England] and very happy in the Premier [League]. This is my fourth year here, I'm fluent in the language and my family is happy here. "