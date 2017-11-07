West Ham United have confirmed the swift and divisive appointment of David Moyes as their new manager. The Scot replaces Slaven Bilic, who was finally sacked on Monday (6 November) after months of speculation and a run of just two wins from their opening 11 matches that left the Hammers in the Premier League relegation zone.

Although West Ham have yet to disclose any details relating to his contract, The Mail report that Moyes has signed a a two-and-a-half year deal that crucially includes a break clause at the end of this season and a potential £2m ($2.6m) bonus for keeping the club in the top-flight.

The 54-year-old is expected to lead training at Rush Green on Tuesday and work with the players over the international break before taking charge for the first time against Watford at Vicarage Road on 19 November.

Alan Irvine and Stuart Pearce are expected to join existing goalkeeping coach Chris Woods on Moyes' backroom staff, although Pearce claimed this morning during an appearance on talkSPORT that he is yet to have any contact with West Ham.

"I would like to welcome David to West Ham United," said co-owner David Sullivan. "This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

"We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

"He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again."

Once a highly-respected managerial figure due to his stellar work during spells with Preston North End and Everton, Moyes' reputation has nosedived over recent years after he was dismissed just 10 months into a six-year contract as the handpicked successor to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

He was also sacked after only 364 days in charge of La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in November 2015 before replacing Sam Allardyce at Sunderland eight months later. Moyes resigned from his post at the Stadium of Light in May after the relegated Black Cats finished bottom of the Premier League and won just six matches and conceded 69 goals during a nightmare campaign.

The former Celtic centre-back takes on a West Ham team that sit 18th and one point adrift of safety with 27 matches remaining after their listless 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at London Stadium last weekend. The Hammers also have a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Arsenal on the horizon.