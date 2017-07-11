Stoke City have told West Ham United they will refuse to budge on their valuation of Marko Arnautovic after rejecting an initial offer for the Austria international. Manager Mark Hughes is planning talks with the forward this week in order to convince him to stay at the Bet365 Stadium after he handed in a transfer request in an effort to force through a move.

It is understood an offer of £15m has been rebuffed by The Potters but there is yet no indication whether a second bid will be made. The Hammers have found adding to their squad difficult this summer after manager Slaven Bilic confirmed signing a striker would be his priority before the new Premier League season starts in August.

Stoke chairman Peter Coates has indicated that they will not budge from their valuation of Arnautovic and that West Ham will have to increase their bid in order to capture the forward.

"We have received a bid from West Ham for Marko and it was turned down," he revealed to The Daily Telegraph. "Mark is planning to meet with the player and hopefully he can find a positive resolution, as he did last year. We will only sell Marko if the terms are right but he's not a player we want to lose."

Pablo Zabaleta represents the only signing made by West Ham this summer after he was released by Manchester City following the end of his contract. Nine players have meanwhile left the London Stadium, including promising youngster Reece Oxford who has moved to Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.

West Ham will hope to kick-start their business this summer in earnest by securing a deal for England goalkeeper Joe Hart. The City stopper is valued at £20m but a loan move is more likely, according to The Evening Standard. Bilic is hopeful the addition, which could be agreed in the "next few days" will represent a "significant statement" about the club's lofty ambitions.