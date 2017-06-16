West Ham United's 11th place finish in the Premier League table does not tell the real truth. The Hammers flirted with the relegation for much of the 2016-2017 season and their first year at London Stadium was a disappointing one.

Slaven Bilic could be considered a lucky men to remain in charge but faces a massive summer to put his side back on track ahead of the new campaign. Last summer's overhaul was a disaster and the Croatian boss needs this time to spend big and wisely to make West Ham contenders for a place in Europe.

Business so far

The Hammers have already signed Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer after the Argentine right-back ended his contract at Manchester City.

The arrival of Zabaleta has seen Alvaro Arbeloa leaving the club after failing to make any impact following his last summer arrival from Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore have returned to Deportivo Maldonado and Besiktas respectively after disappointed spells on loan at the London Stadium.

What they need

Alexandre Lacazette, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi were all linked with big money moves to West Ham during the last summer transfer window. Instead, Bilic spent around £53m toin bolstering his squad with the additions of Andre Ayew (£20.5m), Manuel Lanzini (10.2m), Arthur Masuaku (£6m) Edimilson Fernandes (£5.4m), Simone Zaza (£4.25 m loan fee), Jonathan Calleri (£4m loan fee), Gokhan Tore (£2.5m loan fee), Sofian Fegholi (free transfer), Alvaro Arbeloa (free transfer, Ashley Fletcher (free transfer) and Havard Nordtveit (free transfer).

Only Lanzini justified his price tag so far after having already excelled during the previous season on loan at Upton Park. Bilic must reconsider his policy and sign less players but with much more quality.

Who could join

A number nine and a goalkeeper are said to be Bilic's main priorities. The Mirror and several other publications have claimed that West Ham are considering a £20m bid to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to lead the Hammers attack. Meanwhile, the Hammers have also been heavily linked with City outcasts Kelechi Iheanacho and Joe Hart.

Who could leave

Recent reports claim that West Ham are ready to cash in with Robert Snodgrass only months after paying £10m to lure him from Hull City.

West Ham have activated a clause in Adrian's contract to extend his staying in east London until 2019. However, the Spanish goalkeeper has suggested that he could still leave the club after last season Bilic rotated him with Darren Randolph.

Enner Valencia is back from his loan spell at Everton but it is still uncertain whether Bilic will give the forward a chance to establish in his side ahead of the new season.

What Slaven Bilic has said

"We know what positions we would like to improve the team," Bilic told West Ham's official website on May. "We have a list of the players but it's not very easy to get them. It's not easy but it looks very positive so far.

"We need quality players. Sometimes you are buying players for the future or squad players to be back up. We are good in that department. But mainly we need players who are going to be game changers. There are no guarantees in football but we need starting XI players for some positions."