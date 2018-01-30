Joe Hart has no plans of leaving West Ham United in the January transfer window, sources have told IBTimes UK.

The England international is currently on a season-long loan with the Hammers from Manchester City. He had lost his place in the squad at the Etihad after Pep Guardiola arrived in Manchester in 2016.

Hart spent the previous campaign on loan at Torino and returned to his parent club last summer. The goalkeeper was once again told by Guardiola that he has no future at the club and it was further made clear by the arrival of Ederson from Benfica before the start of this campaign.

Slaven Bilic brought Hart to the London Stadium and he started in 14 league games in a row. A series of poor results forced West Ham to part ways with Bilic and appoint David Moyes as his successor in November 2017.

Adrian was the second choice keeper at West Ham and his appearances was restricted to the Carabao Cup fixtures. The former Everton and Manchester United manager was forced to start Adrian against Guardiola's side as Hart was ineligible to face his parent club in the league tie on 3 December.

Hart, who was forced to sit out of the squad against City has failed to regain his position in the starting lineup. Now, the on-loan goalkeeper is used for cup competitions, with Moyes preferring Adrian for the Premier League games.

West Ham are out of the Carabao Cup and their disappointment in the cup competitions continued after Wigan Athletic knocked them out of the FA Cup. He is aware that his playing time will be further restricted as they have only league matches to play this season.

The Evening Standard reported that Hart wants to be released from his loan deal at West Ham as he is looking for a new club until the end of the season. The stopper wants to feature regularly in order to improve his chances of making it to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2018 World Cup.

However, IBTimes UK have learnt that Hart has no plans to terminate his loan deal at West Ham. Moyes has also ruled out the possibility of allowing him to leave the club in January.

"I have got two number one keepers, Adrian has the jersey, the pressure is on him to stay in," Moyes explained.

"We have good competition, we know what Joe is capable of, he has done well in the games he's played, I can't fault him so I a looking forward to keeping Joe and making sure he works hard to push back into the team."