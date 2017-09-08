West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is not interested in pointing the finger at any individual over the William Carvalho debacle and is instead solely focused on guiding his troubled Irons to three points against Huddersfield Town on Monday night (11 September).

Carvalho is in the middle of a war of words between West Ham co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan and Sporting Lisbon chiefs, who have accused the Hammers hierarchy of lying about their alleged pursuit of the €40m-rated Portuguese international. Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho even branded Gold and Sullivan 'The Dildo Brothers' as the bad blood continues to flow.

Bilic, who perhaps has is own bone to pick with West Ham's owners after their comments about the transfer window last week, revealed that he does not agree with some aspects surrounding the murky Carvalho situation but sees no reason to air his dirty laundry in public. Instead he's focusing on getting three points against Huddersfield at the London Stadium and buying himself some time in his job, which he is seemingly in danger of losing.

"The other thing which has dominated the last week or so has been our attempt to sign William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon, an attempt that ultimately failed," the West Ham boss wrote in his column for the Evening Standard.

"There has been much said and written since. There is much I could say but I don't want to, not because I am afraid to have my say but because that is not my style. I haven't said anything before and I don't want to start now.

"My job now isn't to say what is the truth or who is to blame. My job is to raise the performance from what is a good squad of players which will get even better when everyone is fit.

"I can talk about the facts and, yes, I have talked to my friends and my staff about what has gone on and, of course, I don't agree with many things. Am I going to go public, though? No, that's not how I work. What is the benefit to anyone to moan about things which have nothing to do with Monday?

Bilic later turned his attention to another potential transfer target, and ruled out a move for free agent Bacary Sagna. The right-back position has long troubled West Ham, but the summer arrival of Pablo Zabaleta, Sagna's former teammate at Manchester City, has quelled Bilic's desire to bolster his full-backs.

"We have been linked with Bacary Sagna, who is out of contract and a free agent," Bilic said. "Bacary is a fine player who has played at the highest standard, but he is a full-back and this is not a position in which we need strengthening."