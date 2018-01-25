Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has had a change of heart and is now set to complete a loan move to West Ham United this month.

With Hammers boss David Moyes looking to strengthen his midfield in the January transfer window, reports stated that the two clubs had come to a loan agreement for the Portugal international.

It emerged, though, that Mario had initially turned down the loan move to the Olympic Stadium due to his reluctance to agree terms, which resulted in West Ham ending their pursuit and switching their attention to Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker and out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

However, Sky Sports sources now claim that Mario has changed his mind and is open to making a switch to London.

They add that the 25-year-old will move to West Ham this month with the club having the option to make the deal permanent in the summer if they stump up a £26m ($37.1m) fee.

It comes as a huge coup for Moyes, who has been scouring the market for midfield additions, having previously been linked with moves for Bournemouth's Harry Arter and Everton's Tom Davies.

Mario joined Inter from Sporting Lisbon in a £40m ($55.3m) deal in 2016 after helping Portgual win the European Championships. However, the midfielder has failed to live up to his price tag as he has become a bit-part player for the Nerazzurri this season under Luciano Spalletti.

Unhappy with his role this season, having made just 15 appearances in all competitions, Mario will face the prospect of even less first team football after the club's recent signing of Rafinha.

The Porto native has also been linked with a move to Manchester United as recently as last month, with manager Jose Mourinho viewing him as a long-term replacement for current club captain Michael Carrick. Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain were also rumoured to be interested in the midfielder.