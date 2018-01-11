West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic after growing frustrated in their pursuit of Bournemouth's Harry Arter, but they may have to compete with Huddersfield Town for the young Serbian.

Grujic is highly thought of by Jurgen Klopp's men but has been afforded little in the way of game-time by the former Borussia Dortmund manager this season. The former Red Star Belgrade starlet has made just three appearances during the current campaign, all of which have come from the substitutes bench.

With no sign of an immediate upsurge in minutes Liverpool boss Klopp is willing to send Grujic out on loan until the end of the season, according to ESPN. West Ham have been credited with an interest as manager David Moyes strives to bolster his central midfield options amid concerns over the fading powers of captain Mark Noble.

Moyes had identified Bournemouth's Arter and Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin as potential arrivals, but a move for the former is certainly not imminent due to the differing ideas held by both clubs over the price, while a pursuit for the latter has not materialised yet.

Arter is ready to leave Bournemouth for West Ham and is seen by Moyes as someone who can enliven his rather mundane engine room. but Eddie Howe's side have told the Irons that they will not do business for less than £15m, according to The Mirror.

West Ham do not seem to have called time on their pursuit of Arter just yet, but their interest in Liverpool's Grujic suggests that they are considering all options currently available to them.

Huddersfield may have a slight advantage over West Ham when it comes to dealing with Liverpool due to manager David Wagner's strong relationship with Klopp.

But the German, who has told of his reluctance to part with any of his fringe players this month, will not send the 21-year-old to the John Smith's Stadium as a favour to his old ally, with any move dependent on the amount of game-time the towering midfielder is likely to receive.

Klopp is certain that Grujic's long-term future lies at Anfield but with Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum all currently ahead of him in the pecking order on Merseyside, a temporary move away could be in the best interests of both parties.

On the subject of Grujic, Klopp said last month: "I like the boy a lot. He has made progress like hell. His heading is outstanding, but he doesn't make the squad a lot which isn't the best thing for him, for sure.

"We will think about [a loan]. We always want to help the players. First of all, as a club we have to think about ourselves.

"I really see Marko in the future playing for Liverpool. But he's not playing in the moment so we have to see what we can do to make it more likely that he comes through in the near future."