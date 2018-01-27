West Ham United have confirmed their first January signing after agreeing a loan deal with Inter Milan for midfielder Joao Mario. Moyes had confirmed that he was undergoing his medical during the pre-match press conference on Thursday (25 January).

The Portuguese midfielder will remain at the Olympic Stadium until the end of the campaign and could make his debut for the Hammers when they take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday (27 January).

"West Ham United are delighted to confirm the signing of Portugal international Joao Mario on loan until the end of the season," a statement read on West Ham's official site.

Mario joined Inter from Benfica in 2015, and after an impressive debut campaign he struggled for game time this season under Luciano Spalletti. He made just 14 Serie A appearances in the first-half of the campaign of which he completed the full 90 minutes on just two occasions.

The 25-year-old played a key role in helping Portugal to the Euro 2016 title in France last year and his performances for club and country saw him linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this month. Mario was said to part of a swap deal that involved Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving to the San Siro with Jose Mourinho said to be an admirer.

However, West Ham have stolen a march and agreed a loan deal until the end of the campaign. A recent Sky Sports report suggested that the Hammers have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer if they meet Inter's £26m ($37.1m) valuation.

Mario, meanwhile, expressed his delight at joining the London club while also revealing the influence of his international teammate Jose Fonte in convincing him to swap Milan for the English capital.

"I am really happy to be here," Mario said. "It's a really amazing experience to join this amazing team and I am just glad to be here."

"It was a fast move. I have spoken with everyone around the team and, for me, it is exciting to play in the Premier League. I spoke with the coach and for me, I am really happy to be training for an amazing coach, also."

"Jose explained to me a little more about the Club and also the song we have, I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles and that, of course, it was really important for me to join West Ham!" he added.