West Ham United have confirmed they have agreed terms with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Javier Hernandez to London Stadium on 20 July (Thursday).

The 29-year-old is familiar face to the Hammers supporters after impressing for Manchester United in the past. The Red Devils ex-manager, Louis van Gaal sanctioned the striker's sale in 2015 and that allowed the Mexican international to join the Bundesliga outfit.

Hernandez scored 39 goals in 76 appearances for Bayer and had one year left on his contract with the German club. He will now return to the top flight club competition in England and his move to West Ham is subjected to agreeing personal terms and medical.

A statement on West Ham's official website read, "West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen have agreed terms for the transfer of Javier Hernandez to London Stadium."

"The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will fly to London in the coming days to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical with the Hammers," it added.

West Ham have so far completed two signings, with Hernandez being the third addition to their squad. Slaven Bilic's side signed Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer after he was released by Manchester City after the end of the last season.

The Argentine defender's former teammate, Joe Hart, has joined the English capital club on a season-long loan deal. The England international's services are no longer required for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, Bilic has stressed the importance of bringing in new forwards to the club in the summer transfer window.

"We are working hard and trying to be active in the transfer window. We have some very good forwards but they have been injured," Bilic told the Mirror.

"We are trying to get a couple of strikers and it is not easy for us, but we are close and I am pretty sure that we will do something. Fingers crossed it is going to happen."