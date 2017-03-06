Chelsea travel to the London Stadium on Monday (6 March) to take on a West Ham United side looking to make a late push into the top half of the Premier League table.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Live coverage of the match is available on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary of the game will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Antonio Conte's side will be looking to reap the benefits of a nine-day break as they visit West Ham and look to reestablish a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea got back to winning ways in a 3-1 win against Swansea City following a 1-1 draw at Burnley. However, the Blues must now avoid complacency as they cannot afford to drop any more points in the away games, especially with second place Tottenham and third place Manchester City being in top form with the difference in points no longer being in double digits. City also have a game in hand.

The good news for Chelsea is that Eden Hazard will be available despite the Belgian suffering a knock in training. Everyone else is healthy as Cesc Fabregas may drop to the bench despite getting a rare start in the London side's win over the Swans.

Meanwhile, West Ham have gradually improved in 2017 with 11 points out of their last possible 18, and are currently unbeaten in their last three league games.

The Hammers lost at Chelsea 2-1 on the opening day but did manage to beat their local rivals 2-1 at home in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and will be looking to emulate the same result.

Manager Slaven Bilic may be given a boost with the returning Andy Carroll who was out for a month due to a groin injury. However, Michail Antonio will be unavailable due to the red card he received in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Watford.

What managers say

Slaven Bilic [on the title race]: "It is still very open, there are many, many points available. Like the clubs below us. Let's say we are in the position of Chelsea, or even better, regarding the clubs in the relegation zone. We are not afraid of our position, but you know that you need points to stay up and improve.

Those teams who are down there, like Sunderland, Hull, they are hoping and planning to get the points. They know if they get the points they have a chance. It is the same with Chelsea and the five teams chasing them. They still think they have a chance to catch Chelsea if Chelsea slip, and they can slip in every game," via Independent.

Antonio Conte: "This game against West Ham, for us, is very important," Conte said. "In the last away game, the way we played against Burnley, we drew. They played very physical football against us. Maybe it can happen, the same, against West Ham on Monday. But for this reason we are preparing for this type of situation. It will be a really tough game," via Sky Sports.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Chelsea: 4/7

Draw: 3/1

West Ham United: 24/5

Team News

West Ham United

Possible XI: Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Obiang, Noble; Feghouli, Lanzini, Snodgrass; Carroll.

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.